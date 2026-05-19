Fabrizio Romano drops low-key social media reply which could be ominous for Arne Slot

Images via Gareth Copley/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has issued a low-key social media reply which could potentially sound ominous for Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool.

The Dutchman’s stock as a head coach has plummeted in the past year, with the 2024/25 Premier League winner now facing increasingly vocal calls for the sack after a truly miserable campaign at Anfield, with the Reds not even assured of a top-five finish going into their final game.

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The Athletic reported over the past 24 hours that the 47-year-old still has the faith of the LFC hierarchy, who are appreciative of his past achievements, although TEAMtalk claimed that club chiefs have become ‘increasingly alarmed’ over the direction of travel in recent months.

Romano: Liverpool to hold ‘season review’

One Liverpool fan page on X shared quotes from Romano on Monday in which the Italian reporter said that the club will conduct an end-of-season review which’ll involve players, management and Slot, with the review said to be ‘crucial for the future’ at Anfield.

In reply to one user who seemed to be challenging that assertion, the journalist to whom the quotes are attributed promptly replied: ‘There will be a season review’.

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How can FSG justify keeping Slot after this season?

While Romano didn’t explicitly state that Slot’s position as head coach could be in jeopardy, there has been a discernible shift in his reporting since this time last week when he said that Liverpool chiefs had been ‘absolutely in the direction’ of keeping the Dutchman in place.

The 47-year-old’s job security has certainly not been helped in the meantime by a comprehensive defeat at positional rivals Aston Villa, nor by Mo Salah posting a cryptic social media statement in which he seemed to take aim at his boss.

We’d imagine it’s a given at Premier League level that every club would conduct a thorough post-mortem at the end of each season to review where improvements need to be made, so this doesn’t strictly mean that Slot is teetering on the precipice of being sacked.

However, with Liverpool declining massively from 12 months ago and potentially still missing out on the Champions League, and hundreds of fans voting with their feet by leaving matches well before the final whistle, those optics must surely resonate with the decision-makers at Anfield.

Right now it’s hard to see the incumbent boss being able to instigate an improvement next season, which is why we’d be in favour of making a change at the start of the summer. If FSG do keep him in situ, though, we fervently hope that their faith will ultimately be vindicated.