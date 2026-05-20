Andoni Iraola makes future claim amid reports Liverpool are headhunting him to replace Arne Slot

(Photos by Eddie Keogh, Jaiden Tripi & Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola admitted he’s yet to decide his future ahead of the season’s end.

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The Bournemouth boss is set to depart the Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

That’s after having secured European football for the Cherries following a 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Now, the Spanish head coach could steer his side to Champions League football on the final day of the season, if various conditions are met.

What did Andoni Iraola say after Bournemouth 1-1 Man City?

Iraola was understandably coy on his future ahead of final game with a great deal more riding on it after Liverpool’s embarrassing 4-2 defeat at Villa Park.

“Right now there is nothing about my future in my head, I just want to celebrate and push it,” the 43-year-old was quoted by BBC Sport.

“We have Europa League, next let’s maximise our options. Can we take the last Champions League spot?

“I still don’t know where I will go but I’m in no rush, let’s finish on a high.”

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A lack of certainty, even if we take the Bournemouth boss at his word, of course, is still intriguing given the potentially significant opportunity awaiting him at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s future is reportedly clear: Liverpool’s hierarchy want the Dutchman to remain in charge next term.

However, rumours of a potentially looming exit, either forced or by mutual consent, remain rife online as the club teeters on the edge of missing out on Champions League football.

How could Liverpool miss out on the Champions League on the final day?

Liverpool would have to lose to Brentford (H)

Bourenmouth have to beat Nottingham Forest (A)

Bournemouth would have to overcome a six-goal gap in goal difference

Are Liverpool considering Iraola as an Arne Slot replacement?

If reports are to be believed, Andoni Iraola is being actively considered as the next Liverpool head coach.

The Spaniard allegedly forms part of a four-man shortlist:

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Sebastian Hoeness (VfB Stuttgart)

Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli)

These claims, sadly, have yet to be seriously corroborated by patch journalists with close ties to the club.

But we find it personally inconceivable that Richard Hughes and Co. wouldn’t at least be considering the possibility of a replacement, given our dire form this season.

The relationship has long since broken down with even the ever-patient regulars at Anfield, and the players appear unable to carry out Slot’s plans to any meaningful effect.

Even if we absolutely nail our upcoming summer transfer window, these conditions aren’t ideal to get the best out of the squad.

Our stance on the manager is clear: he needs a change. Liverpool even more so.