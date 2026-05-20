Bournemouth boss makes Champions League point before Liverpool finale

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool still have work to do on the final day to finish above Bournemouth, even if the numbers remain heavily in our favour ahead of Brentford’s visit to Anfield.

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The Reds sit three points ahead of Bournemouth going into the last round of Premier League fixtures, with Opta Analyst giving us a 99.65% chance of securing Champions League football and the Cherries just 0.35%.

Bournemouth still have a Champions League chance

Speaking after Bournemouth’s draw with Manchester City, via Liverpool.com, Andoni Iraola made it clear that his side will still try to maximise everything available to them.

The Spaniard said: “We have a special group of players. They are consistent and always there. Right now, there is nothing about my future in my head; I just want to celebrate and push it.”

He added: “We have the Europa League; next, let’s maximize our options. Can we take the last Champions League spot? I still don’t know where I will go, but I’m in no rush. Let’s finish on a high.”

That is the line Liverpool fans will notice most, because Bournemouth can still mathematically catch us if they beat Nottingham Forest and we lose to Brentford.

A six-goal swing would be required, so it remains unlikely, but this season has produced enough chaos for nobody at Anfield to treat Sunday like a formality.

Liverpool could still help Bournemouth

The strange twist is that Bournemouth may also need Liverpool to win, depending on Aston Villa’s Europa League final result.

If Villa win that competition but lose to Manchester City on the final day, Liverpool beating Brentford could lift us above Unai Emery’s side and potentially open another Champions League route for the sixth-placed team.

That means Iraola’s players may be chasing Liverpool while also hoping we do them a favour elsewhere in the table.

The Bournemouth boss also reflected on the campaign more broadly, saying: “It would be the best way to finish these amazing three seasons.”

For Slot, the message must be simpler.

Beat Brentford, remove every possible calculation and allow Anfield to focus on saying goodbye to Mo Salah and Andy Robertson properly.