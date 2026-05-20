Denzel Dumfries to Liverpool is a ‘genuine possibility’, and his release clause is quite modest

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Denzel Dumfries joining Liverpool in the summer is now a ‘genuine possibility’, according to a transfer report which has emerged in the past 24 hours.

Anfield chiefs had reportedly contacted Inter Milan towards the end of January to enquire about the Netherlands international, but the Nerazzurri were unwilling to accommodate a prospective loan deal for the 30-year-old.

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Fabrizio Romano hinted last month to ‘keep an eye on’ the Reds in relation to the right-back’s future, with a release clause in his contract set to become active in the summer.

Dumfries to Liverpool is now a ‘genuine possibility’

According to Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, Dumfries could be quite open to joining Liverpool, with his agents said to be ‘actively pushing’ for such a move in the off-season.

The defender’s camp have made Anfield chiefs ‘fully aware’ of his availability for a transfer and his ‘strong desire’ to play in the Premeir League, and a move to Anfield is ‘increasingly emerging as a genuine possibility’.

There is a ‘growing belief’ among the Dutchman’s close circle that the Reds ‘could represent an ideal fit’ for him, and his release clause is understood to be just £20m, a figure which is viewed as ‘outstanding market value given the quality, pedigree and experience he brings’.

Liverpool are known admirers of Dumfies and believe that his athleticism and attacking qualities would make him a ‘good fit’ at Anfield.

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Dumfries would add experience, but injury record is a red flag

From this report, it very much appears as though there’s a mutual desire for the Netherlands international to join Arne Slot’s side, which’d make a summer transfer seem more than plausible.

A seasoned operator with more than 400 senior club appearances and 71 caps for the Oranje, Dumfries has proven his worth at the highest level in Europe, and signing him would offset a lot of the elite experience that we’re about to lose with the exits of Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

Having racked up 27 goals and 28 assists in 207 games for Inter, he’d provide an explosive attacking thrust from right-back, and a £20m deal would seem to carry minimal risk when weighed up against the qualities that he could add to the Liverpool line-up.

However, the one major red flag over the Dutchman is his injury record, having missed almost 40 games for club and country in the past two years. The Reds already have issues in that regard at right-back, with Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley both missing large chunks of this season.

When we already have two very capable options with a chequered injury history, it’d seem illogical to bring in another player in that position whose own fitness record is far from stellar.

It’s something for FSG to consider before they throw themselves at a prospective transfer for Dumfries, but if they feel that the potential benefits would outweigh the risks, then there definitely seems to be scope for a deal to be arranged.