Fabrizio Romano relays Bayern’s fresh public stance as Liverpool eye Michael Olise move

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern president Herbert Hainer reiterated the club’s stance that Michael Olise is not for sale this summer.

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The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool following an impressive 2025/26 campaign.

The former Crystal Palace winger registered 52 goal contributions (22 goals and 30 assists) in 51 games (across all competitions) this term.

Michael Olise urged to stay put at Bayern Munich

Fabrizio Romano relayed Hainer’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the impending summer transfer window.

🚨 Bayern president Hainer on Michael Olise: “We absolutely want to keep him. He has a contract until 2029”. “Here he has the chance to win every title with us every year. I see no reason why he should look elsewhere”, told Bild. pic.twitter.com/9NgIKOaNbG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2026

It should come as no surprise that FC Bayern remain somewhat confident that Olise will not look to leave Bavaria this summer.

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Under initial surprise hire Vincent Kompany, the reigning Bundesliga champions have looked an unstoppable force in Germany. Not to mention the fact that they were a formidable PSG side away from reaching a first Champions League final since 2020 (in which they beat the Parisiens 1-0 in Lisbon).

Liverpool admire Olise but local journalists have ruled out a move

Liverpool clearly like Michael Olise, and there’s no question he’s perceived at Anfield as being the “perfect” Mo Salah replacement.

However, Bayern’s strong stance, coupled with the likely astronomical price-tag, that would be required to shift him, mean a transfer this summer should be considered highly unlikely.

Bayern’s position: They won’t sell Olise to Liverpool

In case anyone thought Hainer was leaving any room to manoeuvre, it’s worth reminding ourselves of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s comments on Michael Olise.

“For a player like Olise, there’s no price tag that would make us flinch,” the Bayern chief told t-online.de.

A pretty unequivocal statement, and one that suggests that Liverpool would need to bring a truly mind-boggling figure to the table to shake Bayern’s resolve.

But the simple fact of the matter remains that we’re not, according to a whole swathe of reports, going to be flashing the kind of cash we did last summer.

More to the point, whatever spending we do commit to this summer will have to be apportioned with some care across a multitude of positions. In our view:

A goalkeeper (if Alisson Becker departs this summer)

A centre-back (two if Ibrahima Konate leaves)

A right-back (given Conor Bradley’s injury record and uncertainty over Jeremie Frimpong’s best position)

A midfielder

A left winger

A right winger

A positionally versatile forward capable of operating across the forward line

Plenty of business for Liverpool to get on with this summer. So, in that case, it probably doesn’t make the best sense trying to commit upwards of £100m-150m to prise Olise out of Munich.