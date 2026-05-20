Liverpool confirm major Anfield change for Brentford finale

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters will see something new at Anfield on Sunday, even if the bigger emotional focus will be on saying goodbye to two modern greats.

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Arne Slot’s side host Brentford in the final Premier League game of the season, with Champions League football still not quite mathematically secure after the 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

The day will already carry huge emotion because Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are set for farewell mosaics, but the players will also walk out in next season’s Adidas home kit.

Liverpool to wear new 2026/27 home kit

We will debut our new home kit on Sunday when we host Brentford ✊ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2026

Liverpoolfc.com confirmed the plan after the club officially unveiled the new strip.

The club stated: “The Liverpool men’s squad will debut their new home kit for 2026-27 when they host Brentford on Sunday.

“The adidas strip for next season was officially unveiled today and is available to buy now at our online store, on the LFC Store app and in stores.

“It is a modern re-imagining of the classic used by the Reds side that clinched the 1989-90 First Division title, alongside a goalkeeper offering in green.

“Arne Slot’s team are set to wear the new kit for the first time as the current Premier League campaign concludes against the Bees at Anfield this weekend.”

That means we’ll get a first proper look at the deeper red Adidas design in match action, after the shirt was launched with clear references to one of the club’s most iconic kits.

Anfield finale now has another layer

The timing makes sense commercially, but it also adds another layer to what could be a strange afternoon at Anfield.

We’ll be watching Salah and Robertson in Liverpool colours for the final time, while also seeing the strip that represents the next chapter after their exits.

Virgil van Dijk has already praised Robertson’s leadership, saying the Scotland captain has always put the team first, and that feels important on a day where emotions could easily take over.

The biggest job is still obvious: get the result needed to remove any final Champions League nerves.

After that, the new kit, the farewells and the wider sense of change around Liverpool will all become part of the same story.