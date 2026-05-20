Report: Liverpool in three-way tussle for ‘top finisher’ who’d be a ‘perfect fit’ for the Reds

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among three Premier League clubs showing an interest in Jarrod Bowen, whose availability for a summer transfer could possibly be determined by West Ham’s survival fate.

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The Irons go into the final day of the top-flight season inside the relegation zone, needing to beat Leeds and hope that Tottenham Hotspur lose at home to Everton, with one of the London duo set to join Burnley and Wolves in dropping to the Championship.

If Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are unable to pull off a final-day escape from the bottom three, a fire-sale of their most valued assets seems likely, and their captain is already being eyed by several other clubs.

Liverpool interested in Jarrod Bowen

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are joined by Chelsea and Manchester United in showing an interest in Bowen, with that trio lining up to pounce on the prospect of relegation for West Ham by targeting their top scorer for this season.

The Irons would need to raise more than £100m if they drop out of the top flight, with their captain likely to be one of their most lucrative assets, along with Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville.

The 29-year-old has remained loyal to his current club and is believed to be happy in London, although a prospective relegation could prompt him to rethink his priorities.

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Bowen would be a fine addition to Liverpool’s squad

Liverpool have been intermittently linked with Bowen for a long time, but with West Ham now in imminent danger of losing their Premier League status, could this be the year when the Reds finally make a move for the winger?

He’d certainly arrive with plenty of ringing endorsements, with Michael Owen hailing him as a ‘real top finisher‘ and Ben Foster proclaiming that he’d be ‘a perfect fit‘ for the Reds and could ‘quite happily’ play for the Merseysiders.

The England international has reached double digits for both goals and assists this season (10 and 11 respectively) despite his team’s struggles, and a return of 37 Premier League goals over the past three years reflects a proven ability to score consistently in the top flight.

Liverpool need to bring in a right-sided winger this summer to replace the departing Mo Salah, and Bowen is a reliable top-flight operator who could become more attainable if West Ham are relegated.

The only question is whether FSG would be prepared to spend a substantial transfer fee on a player who turns 30 later this year and is currently earning £150,000 per week (Capology).

If that isn’t an issue, then the Irons attacker would appear to be a tremendous prospective addition to the Reds’ squad, especially considering how light we’ve been for options in the final third recently.