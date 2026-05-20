Liverpool-linked midfielder makes Gerrard admission

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has already been linked with Liverpool and his latest answer about Steven Gerrard will do little to quieten the interest around a possible summer move.

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The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of the Premier League names who has been discussed as a potential option for Arne Slot, especially with our midfield needing more variety after a difficult season.

Wharton names Gerrard for perfect player

In a post shared by UEFA Conference League on X, Wharton was asked to build his perfect footballer by choosing players for different attributes.

The 21-year-old picked Kylian Mbappe for pace, Lionel Messi for finishing, Sergio Busquets for football IQ and, most interestingly from a Liverpool perspective, Steven Gerrard for passing.

That answer will be noticed by our supporters because Gerrard remains the standard for so many midfielders who grew up watching English football in the 2000s and 2010s.

Our former captain played 710 times for Liverpool, scoring 186 goals and registering 145 assists, while winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups during a legendary Anfield career.

Wharton selecting the Scouser’s passing over so many other elite options says plenty about how highly the England international views one of our greatest-ever players.

Liverpool links make answer more interesting

The Gerrard reference matters even more because Wharton has already been mentioned as a possible Liverpool target ahead of the summer window.

Mick Brown has previously claimed that we would be capable of making a move for the Palace midfielder, saying: “Liverpool will feel they can go and get him.”

The ex-Manchester United chief scout also highlighted Wharton’s “range of passing” and how “silky” he is in possession, which is exactly the type of quality that could help refresh Slot’s midfield.

Ben Jacobs has also reported that Wharton is an option for Liverpool, meaning this isn’t just a random name being thrown around without any basis.

It would obviously be lazy to suggest that naming Gerrard means the Palace man is desperate to move to Anfield, but it does show an admiration for Liverpool history at a time when his future is already being discussed.

For a team crying out for more control, personality and forward passing, Wharton remains a name worth watching.