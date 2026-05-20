Liverpool next manager odds: “Intense” coach overtakes Luis Enrique amid Arne Slot sack noise

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola currently leads the odds to replace Arne Slot as Liverpool’s next head coach.

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The Spaniard is set to depart Bournemouth at the end of 2025/26 season and has reportedly yet to commit to his next role.

His Anfield counterpart’s current contract is set to run until the summer of 2027.

Next permanent Liverpool manager odds

The Spaniard is, according to various odds collated by Oddschecker, the leading option to take over as the Reds’ next permanent manager.

Andoni Iraola (2/1)

Luis Enrique (3/1)

Sebastian Hoeness (9/2)

Julian Nagelsmann (11/2)

Steven Gerrard (6/1)

Oliver Glasner (8/1)

Jurgen Klopp (9/1)

Unai Emery (10/1)

Simone Inzaghi (11/1)

Francesco Farioli (16/1)

Diego Simeone (16/1)

Odds correct as of 20/05/26, courtesy of Oddschecker

Publicly, Iraola has kept schtum over his next move in football. Privately, however, it’s understood that the 43-year-old would welcome the opportunity to continue coaching in the Premier League.

His style of football has already earned a thumbs-up from the man he’d be potentially replacing on Merseyside, with Slot having described Bournemouth’s style of play as: “I think Bournemouth is one of the most intense teams in the league.

“In every running stat, they are either on top or in the top two, three or four. So you know if you go there, you have to be intense yourself.”

Iraola, Enrique & Hoeness: Liverpool’s top three to replace Arne Slot?

Luis Enrique’s inclusion in the list speaks for itself. The PSG head coach has transformed the Ligue 1 outfit’s fortunes in Europe, having delivered a first Champions League trophy in the club’s history last term and steered them to a second consecutive final in 2025/26.

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The football the French top-flight leaders play is attractive, and there’s a clear commitment to the kind of high-octane, aggressive pressing system that went down a treat during Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield reign.

With Enrique’s pedigree in the sport, he’d have to be considered a clear favourite. But it seems unlikely that the ex-Barcelona boss will be available on the market this summer.

Andoni Iraola and Sebastian Hoeness are more realistic targets

That leaves us with first and third, according to the odds.

From a footballing philosophy perspective, both represent potentially compatible options at L4.

Hoeness style of play:

4-2-3-1/4-4-2

High pressing

Rangy fullbacks

Inverted wingers

Iraola style of play: