Reported Liverpool target states his preference as Reds involved in six-way transfer tussle

(Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been named among a half-dozen Premier League club eyeing a potential summer move for Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Reds had been in talks over a potential winter swoop for the Dutch right-back, who’s on loan at Sunderland this season from RB Leipzig, although he remained at the Stadium of Light.

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Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed last week that the 25-year-old is likely to move on from his parent club on a permanent basis this summer, with Red Bull chiefs already fielding some ‘initial enquiries’.

Liverpool could go back in for Geertruida this summer

As reported for Sports Boom, Liverpool are ‘expected to revisit the opportunity’ to sign Geertruida with ‘a more structured approach’ this summer, with the Bundesliga outfit said to be open to offers of around €30m (£26m) for him.

The Reds are set to have plenty of competition, though, with Leeds, Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace all ‘monitoring the situation closely’, and an ‘official bidding process’ is expected to materialise over the next few weeks.

The Netherlands international is said to favour a ‘clear sporting project’ and the promise of regular game-time over financial incentives in deciding his next move.

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Geertruida could be the robust right-back that Liverpool need

Liverpool have been linked with another Dutch right-back in Denzel Dumfries, but with Geertruida five years younger and boasting a far more robust injury record (just seven games missed in three years), he’d appear to be the smarter option of the two if the Reds are to strengthen their ranks in that position over the summer.

The 25-year-old is capable of playing centrally as well as on the right, and that versatility could be crucial in an area of the squad where Arne Slot’s options have been decimated by injuries this season.

A fee of around £26m seems reasonable for a player who’s coming to his prime footballing years and has already proven that he can shine in the Premier League, having impressed for Sunderland upon their return to the top flight.

In theory, Liverpool should be well-stocked at right-back as they already have Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley vying for a starting berth. Unfortunately, with both of those being susceptible to repeated injury issues, Geertruida could plausibly hold down a regular place in the Reds’ first XI if he were to come to Anfield.

There are several parts of the squad which need strengthening for LFC over the summer, but the addition of another right-back may be deemed a necessity, and the Leipzig-owned defender is absolutely worthy of consideration in that respect.