Alongside Diomande: Liverpool are targeting another RB Leipzig dynamo; he’s wowed Erling Haaland

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Yan Diomande for some time, and it seems that he isn’t the only RB Leipzig player on Richard Hughes’ radar.

Sky Germany reported that ‘concrete talks’ have taken place between the 19-year-old’s agents and the Anfield hierarchy, although the Ivory Coast international has publicly proclaimed that he’s happy at the Red Bull Arena and isn’t thinking about a move elsewhere.

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While speculation over the teenager’s future isn’t likely to subside any time soon, the Reds also appear to have their sights set on one of his teammates.

Liverpool targeting Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could make a move for another RB Leipzig winger in Antonio Nusa – who they’d reportedly eyed as a potential Luis Diaz replacement last summer – if a deal for Diomande becomes too difficult to pull off.

LFC are eager to strengthen their attacking options on both flanks, with the Norwegian being targeted in addition to the aforementioned teenage gem, although the Bundesliga aise are adamant that they won’t sell both forwards in the same transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to have shown an interest in the 21-year-old in February, although they’d surely find it difficult to attract him if they were to be relegated next weekend.

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Would Nusa be up to the task at Liverpool?

While Diomande enjoyed a prolific campaign for Leipzig (13 goals and 10 assists), Nusa produced a significantly smaller return from only one match fewer, scoring five goals and setting up another four.

The Norwegian’s output doesn’t suggest that he’d be a roaring success at Liverpool, but if he can improve on that crucial aspect of his game, he has the makings of a terrific player – Fotmob figures for underlying traits hint at a forward who’s quite exciting to watch with the ball at his feet.

2025/26 Bundesliga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Successful dribbles 3.01 95th (top 5%) Free kicks won 2.83 94th Duels won 7.21 93rd Duel success rate 54.5% 92nd Touches in opposition penalty area 5.4 86th

His international teammate Erling Haaland has also spoken glowingly about Nusa’s ability, lauding him as ‘exceptional’ and ‘incredibly talented’ (Nogo Mania), and he’ll have the perfect chance to further enhance his reputation this summer if – as expected – he’s named in Norway’s World Cup squad.

The Reds’ attack could certainly do with greater depth, considering the impending exit of Mo Salah and the injury problems endured by Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, but the danger with purchasing a left-sided winger is that it could hinder the development of the outrageously gifted Rio Nugmoha.

Also, whereas many attackers are now quite versatile, Nusa plays almost exclusively off the left, something that Liverpool should factor into their decision-making.

In our view, the Norwegian wouldn’t be a ‘sign-at-any-cost’ target, but rather a useful Plan B to consider if necessary.