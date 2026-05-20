Liverpool think Slot is better bet than Alonso after Chelsea move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alonso joining Chelsea has created an uncomfortable question for Liverpool as pressure continues to build around Arne Slot.

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The Spaniard’s Anfield history, Bayer Leverkusen success and Real Madrid experience made him the obvious dream candidate for many supporters who doubt whether Slot can recover from this season.

Instead, Liverpool appear ready to continue with the Dutchman, even as the fan mood turns increasingly uncertain.

Sutton questions Liverpool’s Alonso stance

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton admitted that the mood around Slot is becoming more difficult with every poor result.

BBC Sport quoted the former Premier League striker as saying: “A lot of the Liverpool fans just are not having Arne Slot.”

Sutton added: “With every passing week, every unsure performance and every defeat, supporters are thinking ‘blimey, are we doing the wrong thing by keeping him on?’”

The former Blackburn forward also pointed towards Mo Salah’s recent social media comments as another problem for the head coach.

He said: “Then the Mo Salah stuff has poured petrol on the flames, on a difficult situation for Slot, and that really hasn’t helped the situation.”

That is why Alonso’s move to Stamford Bridge feels so significant, because if Slot starts next season badly, Liverpool may have missed their most obvious alternative.

Liverpool believe Slot is better bet

Rory Smith then provided the most revealing line of the discussion, explaining why Liverpool didn’t appear to make a late move.

The Observer journalist said: “I think Liverpool think Slot is a better bet than Alonso, partly because they feel Alonso would go in with a power base as a beloved former player and I think there is some worry that might affect the model and give the manager too much power.”

Smith added: “Everything Liverpool are saying is that they believe Slot is the right man for next season. I think that is in total defiance of everything I know about football.”

Gary Neville has also argued that Alonso’s Chelsea appointment suggests Liverpool will keep Slot, while Sam Wallace has reported that FSG have made no plans to replace him this summer.

That faith may prove right, but if Alonso succeeds at Chelsea while Liverpool continue to drift, this could become a decision supporters revisit for years.