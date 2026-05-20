Liverpool warned over huge Slot risk after Villa collapse

The Slot debate around Liverpool is only growing louder, even with Champions League football now looking almost certain to be secured.
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After a season that has seen us drift from defending champions to a side nervously limping towards the final day, the decision facing FSG and the football department is huge.
David Lynch issues Slot warning to Liverpool
Writing on his own website, David Lynch suggested the club’s hierarchy remain unlikely to move away from Arne Slot if the Reds finish inside the Champions League places.
He wrote: “If Liverpool stick with Slot, they can leave him no excuses.”
Lynch added: “The Reds’ hierarchy are unlikely to budge on their desire to stick with Slot if Champions League football is secured, but what comes next?”
That is the key question now.
Keeping the Dutchman would be a massive show of faith after a campaign in which patience has clearly worn thin, not just online but among matchgoing supporters too.
Lynch also warned: “It is also a risk given that it is not difficult to imagine things turning toxic at the first sign of a setback next season.”
That line feels impossible to ignore because, if Liverpool choose to back the 47-year-old, they’re also accepting that the squad, recruitment and wider structure played a major part in this collapse.
Liverpool must make Slot decision count
The summer window now has to be as close to perfect as possible.
Lynch pointed out that Slot has repeatedly referenced the difficulty his new signings had adapting to the demands of Premier League and Champions League football, and the journalist argued that another slow-burn rebuild could leave him struggling to survive beyond the early months of next season.
After previously also praising Virgil van Dijk’s recent performances, there are plenty of others in the squad who could improve next season – along with the manager.
The obvious areas are attack, midfield and defensive balance, because Liverpool have looked short up front, exposed in the middle and far too easy to play through.
Mo Salah’s looming exit and public spat, Federico Chiesa’s expected departure and Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury only make that attacking situation even more urgent.
There’s also uncertainty around Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister, with Lynch naming Adam Wharton, Lamine Camara and Mamadou Sangare among heavily scouted midfield options.
If Liverpool are going to live by the Slot decision, they cannot leave him with built-in excuses.
FSG have their champions league revenues and that’s all they care about.
You can write off next season right now we all know it won’t improve. Why should anything improve with three signings. Slot had 450 million to spend and to improve Liverpool. He couldn’t, he couldn’t because it’s on the training ground where he’s failing.
You can’t blame the inept defending on injuries or var, or anything else. Good defending comes from hard work on the training ground. Set pieces, on the training ground. Organised without the ball, on the training ground. Just look at the improvement at Arsenal,
Arsenal have won the premier league because they can defend. They work on set pieces. They are well coached. We are not.
Then there’s charlatan owners FSG.
How many owners stick with a manager who’s taken a big football club ten steps backwards and has had 450 million. Then they bottle the decision to sack him
They bottled the decision to give him a new contract.
Its inept, feeble ownership. We must endure more of the same next season until God knows how bad things get, then FSG sacks slot 10 months too bloody late.
With rudderless ownership like this we can only sink even further.
So, to answer some of your grievances.
FSG action list:
1) Wiped out all LFC debts.
2) Brought league title back to Anfield after 30 years.
3) Renovated and expanded Anfield.
4) Brought 6th CL title.
5) Brought second league title.
6) Elevated LFC to most profitable club in England.
Now on Slot:
1) Replaced one of the most popular, legendary managers in LFC history.
2) Won the league in his first year.
3) Introduced Gravenberch to the starting lineup.
4) Helped Salah have one of his most productive seasons at an advanced age.
5) Finished top of the CL standings.
Now, you say there is no training ground work being done. What about last year? Nothing done last year either? You mention Arteta. How many years did it take Arteta to build a team? Fans screaming for him to be sacked. They gave him time and lots of money.
So why not have some perspective in your arguments? Why not consider the injuries? All major injuries – Isak, Ekitike, Bradley, Endo, Leoni. Why not mention the outgoings as well as the incomings?
Yes, the season has been rubbish and there have been many performances that have been unacceptable. But try to offer a balanced argument and not just the one that fits your agenda.
I think Slot has a magic wand which will only work when the transfer season is open and he will magically resolve issues. Mr Slot, please use the wand on yourself as you are the problem.