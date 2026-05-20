Liverpool warned over huge Slot risk after Villa collapse

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Slot debate around Liverpool is only growing louder, even with Champions League football now looking almost certain to be secured.

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After a season that has seen us drift from defending champions to a side nervously limping towards the final day, the decision facing FSG and the football department is huge.

David Lynch issues Slot warning to Liverpool

Writing on his own website, David Lynch suggested the club’s hierarchy remain unlikely to move away from Arne Slot if the Reds finish inside the Champions League places.

He wrote: “If Liverpool stick with Slot, they can leave him no excuses.”

Lynch added: “The Reds’ hierarchy are unlikely to budge on their desire to stick with Slot if Champions League football is secured, but what comes next?”

That is the key question now.

Keeping the Dutchman would be a massive show of faith after a campaign in which patience has clearly worn thin, not just online but among matchgoing supporters too.

Lynch also warned: “It is also a risk given that it is not difficult to imagine things turning toxic at the first sign of a setback next season.”

That line feels impossible to ignore because, if Liverpool choose to back the 47-year-old, they’re also accepting that the squad, recruitment and wider structure played a major part in this collapse.

Liverpool must make Slot decision count

The summer window now has to be as close to perfect as possible.

Lynch pointed out that Slot has repeatedly referenced the difficulty his new signings had adapting to the demands of Premier League and Champions League football, and the journalist argued that another slow-burn rebuild could leave him struggling to survive beyond the early months of next season.

After previously also praising Virgil van Dijk’s recent performances, there are plenty of others in the squad who could improve next season – along with the manager.

The obvious areas are attack, midfield and defensive balance, because Liverpool have looked short up front, exposed in the middle and far too easy to play through.

Mo Salah’s looming exit and public spat, Federico Chiesa’s expected departure and Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury only make that attacking situation even more urgent.

There’s also uncertainty around Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister, with Lynch naming Adam Wharton, Lamine Camara and Mamadou Sangare among heavily scouted midfield options.

If Liverpool are going to live by the Slot decision, they cannot leave him with built-in excuses.