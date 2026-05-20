‘Very good destination’ – Insider names Premier League club who could be perfect for Harvey Elliott

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott is set to return to Liverpool after an abortive loan spell at Aston Villa, with the 23-year-old facing a rather uncertain future heading into the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot affirmed last week that the England under-21 international will be with the Reds for the start of pre-season, although a permanent move away from Anfield seems the likeliest outcome provided that such a deal can be struck with a prospective suitor.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The attacker has had precious little football since leaving Merseyside nearly nine months ago, playing just 277 minutes for Unai Emery’s side, although another Premier League club has now been touted as a viable destination for him.

Leeds could be a ‘very good destination’ for Elliott

Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown is expecting a busy summer transfer window at Leeds, and he claimed that it could potentially involve a move for Elliott.

He told Football Insider: “Leeds want to be ambitious in the transfer market. Harvey Elliott is somebody who could really improve their team. He’s a quality player and would bring something different that they haven’t already got.

“I would have to ask questions about what his best position is – will they play him in the middle or could he play out wide? That’s the issue he has.

“After everything that’s happened at Aston Villa, he’s got to get back to playing regularly. Wherever he goes next season, because he’s not going to be part of Liverpool’s plans, he needs assurances that he is going to play every week.

“If Leeds can offer him that, it would be a very good destination for him to go and reignite his career because he’s wasted a year on loan at Aston Villa. It’s difficult to understand why they agreed to the deal in the first place, it really is terrible from them, but now the focus has to be on his next steps.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Elliott needs to be playing regularly next season

If Elliott doesn’t have a long-term future at Liverpool, it’s imperative that he’s sold to a club where he’ll actually enjoy regular game-time, rather than accepting the first offer which comes their way, as seemed to be the case with the doomed deadline-day move to Aston Villa.

Leeds appear to be on an upward trajectory under Daniel Farke, and the 23-year-old’s versatility should see him slot in anywhere across the Whites’ attack, where he would face competition for a starting berth, but not to the same extent that he has in Emery’s squad.

If the German can promise the Reds attacker regular game-time – and actually follow through on it – it seems plausible that a deal could be struck, even if the Merseysiders don’t get the £35m they were originally hoping to bank if his loan move to Villa became permanent (The Athletic).

One thing which could potentially complicate matters is Elliott’s unhappy recollection of Elland Road, the venue where he suffered a serious ankle injury while playing for Liverpool in 2021 and was subjected to horrific ‘always the victim’ chants from some spectators (though he did acknowledge the solidarity shown by many in attendance that afternoon).

Five years on, maybe he fancies an opportunity to create happier memories there and enjoy a resurgence similar to that of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wherever the 23-year-old finds himself next season, we fervently hope he’ll be given the game-time that he deserves and make up for the write-off of a move to Villa Park.