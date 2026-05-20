Portugal make emotional Jota gesture in World Cup squad announcement

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota remains at the heart of Liverpool and Portugal, and the latest World Cup squad announcement has shown once again that his memory is still driving those closest to him.

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Portugal confirmed their squad with a moving reference on X, writing that it would be the “27+1” taking the World Cup to the Americas, a clear tribute to the forward whose absence continues to be felt deeply.

Portugal make emotional Jota tribute

For Liverpool supporters, this is another reminder that Jota’s impact was never limited to Anfield, even after confirmation of a new mural being dedicated to his and Andy Robertson’s friendship.

The 28-year-old’s tragic passing alongside his brother Andre Silva has shaped so much of this season, with the club also confirming a permanent memorial at Anfield in the form of a flowing heart sculpture shaped around the numbers 20 and 30.

That tribute will sit on 97 Avenue and will include lyrics from the chant which still rings around grounds every week.

Now Portugal have added their own public show of remembrance, with Roberto Martinez making clear how much the Liverpool forward still means to the national team.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Martinez said: “He is our strength and our joy.”

The Portugal manager added: “I said that we all go through difficult moments in life.

“Losing Diogo was an unforgettable and incredibly painful moment, but the following day was a responsibility for all of us to fight for Diogo’s dream.”

Roberto Martinez says Jota remains Portugal’s inspiration

¡Siempre con ellos! 🫂🕊️ Las emotivas palabras de Roberto Martínez sobre Diogo Jota. 🇵🇹 #TNTSports2026 pic.twitter.com/L8XfgyJ4YK — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) May 19, 2026

Martinez’s words will resonate with Liverpool fans because they echo how we have tried to carry Jota with us throughout a deeply difficult campaign.

He continued: “And to always follow his example in our national team. Diogo Jota’s spirit, his strength, and his example are the driving force, and they always will be.”

That line captures why Portugal’s gesture matters.

Jota wasn’t just a brilliant footballer for club and country, but someone whose character, humour and warmth left a mark on teammates, supporters and managers alike.

As Liverpool prepare for an emotional final day against Brentford, with Mo Salah and Robertson also set for Anfield farewells, this Portugal tribute is another reminder that Diogo’s legacy will travel far beyond Merseyside.