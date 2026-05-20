Rooney says Salah is trying to ‘vindicate himself’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s final week as a Liverpool player is now being dominated by his statement on the club’s style of play, rather than the farewell he deserves.

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The Egyptian’s call for us to return to “heavy metal” attacking football has sparked a huge reaction, especially with Arne Slot already under pressure after the 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

Now Wayne Rooney has delivered one of the strongest verdicts yet.

Rooney says Salah has been selfish

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, via BBC Sport, Rooney said Salah should not be involved against Brentford.

The former Manchester United striker said: “I find it sad at the end of what he’s done and what he’s achieved at Liverpool. It’s not the point for him to come out and aim another dig at Slot.”

Rooney then questioned whether Salah can still play the type of football he appears to be demanding.

He added: “He wants to play heavy metal football, so he’s basically saying he wants Jurgen Klopp football. Now I don’t think Mo Salah can cope with that type of football any more.”

That will hurt many Liverpool supporters because Salah has scored 257 goals for us and helped win every major honour available.

However, Rooney believes the 33-year-old has put himself before the club at the worst possible time.

Slot faces huge Salah decision

Rooney continued: “I think Salah’s trying to vindicate himself and make himself feel better because he’s had a very poor season.”

He added: “So I think he’s been very selfish in what he’s done on the two occasions.”

The ex-Everton forward then went even further, insisting Slot should make a major statement before the Brentford game.

Rooney said: “If I was Arne Slot, I’d have him nowhere near the stadium in the last game.”

That feels almost impossible to imagine, given this is supposed to be Salah’s Anfield goodbye, but Rooney’s point is about authority as much as selection.

Chris Sutton has already claimed Salah “will have known the damage” his post would do to Slot, and this row is now overshadowing everything.

Liverpool still need to secure Champions League football, and that has to matter more than any farewell, however emotional it may be.