“It’s looking positive” – Mo Salah has reportedly given green light to prospective European move

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is set to make his 442nd and final Liverpool appearance on Sunday, and there’ll be plenty of intrigue as to where he’ll be playing from the start of next season.

Despite the disapproving reaction from many quarters to his social media comments last weekend as he appeared to take aim at Arne Slot, the Egyptian is bound to receive a raucous send-off at Anfield as Reds fans take one last opportunity to show their appreciation for one of the club’s greatest ever players.

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There’s been plenty of speculation as to where the 33-year-old will go after he leaves Merseyside, and one club already seem to have nudged themselves into pole position.

Salah gives green light to potential Fenerbahce move

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Salah is prepared to give the green light to a prospective move to Fenerbahce, who have made an ‘informal offer’ to the Liverpool winger, with the player ready to accept an annual salary of €12m-€13m (£10.4m-£11.3m) to remain in Europe.

While several Saudi Pro League clubs remain interested in the Egypt international, he’s said to be ‘really keen to continue playing at the highest level’ for the foreseeable future.

One source told the outlet: “Salah is hugely ambitious; at the moment I don’t see him going to Saudi. Fenerbahce have had some initial talks and it’s looking positive.”

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Would Fenerbahce be a plausible destination for Salah?

Although the winger has endured by far his lowest output for a season at Liverpool with just 12 goals (his next-least productive campaign saw him net 23), we don’t doubt that he’s still capable of performing to a high standard in European competition.

By virtue of finishing second in the Super Lig, Fenerbahce will enter the Champions League qualifying rounds for 2026/27, although they’d need to win three two-legged ties before reaching the league phase.

The Turkish top flight is ninth in UEFA’s association club coefficient, making it one of the stronger domestic leagues in Europe, albeit a significant step down from the overall standard of the Premier League.

Salah will turn 34 next month and is coming into the twilight of his career, but given his tremendous fitness record, he still seems capable of playing at a high level for another few years, and a move to Istanbul would give him the opportunity to do just that.

It might also open the door to the possibility of returning to Anfield in the colours of Fenerbahce if the two teams were to meet in European competition in the foreseeable future, a scenario which’d see him welcomed back to L4 with open arms.

It’ll feel strange seeing the Egyptian King lining out in another club’s colours after nine glorious years at Liverpool, but his legacy on Merseyside will be eternal.