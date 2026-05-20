Salah knew damage Liverpool statement would do – Chris Sutton

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s final week as a Liverpool player is becoming far more complicated than anyone would have wanted.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Egyptian’s Instagram statement after the Aston Villa defeat split opinion among fans, pundits and former players, with some agreeing with his demand for a return to “heavy metal” football and others questioning the timing before a crucial final day.

Now Chris Sutton has shared his take on the message and what it could mean for Arne Slot.

Chris Sutton reacts to Salah statement

BBC Sport reported Sutton’s view after Salah’s extraordinary social media post, with the former Premier League striker suggesting the 33-year-old knew exactly how it would land.

The report stated: “Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes Mohamed Salah ‘will have known the damage’ that his recent social media post about Liverpool’s style of play will have done to head coach Arne Slot.”

That is the key issue because Salah’s status at Liverpool is not like any normal departing player.

He has scored 257 goals for the club, won everything major, and is preparing for what should be a huge Anfield farewell against Brentford alongside Andy Robertson.

Yet the timing of the statement has meant that part of the build-up is now about whether our No.11 has undermined the manager.

Salah farewell now feels more difficult

Salah’s own message included a call for Liverpool to rediscover the attacking identity that made us so feared under Jurgen Klopp, and plenty of supporters will agree with the sentiment.

However, Andros Townsend went further on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, saying: “You cannot have a player undermine you like that because next season, when Mohamed Salah isn’t there, all the other players are going to remember it and start undermining you as well.”

Townsend even argued Slot should leave Salah out, adding: “I know you want your farewell, but you haven’t been professional and I’m not going to play you.”

That would be a huge call, and one many Liverpool fans would hate to see.

Jamie Carragher has already questioned Curtis Jones’ reaction to Salah’s post, which shows how quickly this has become bigger than one player’s statement.

Salah deserves a proper goodbye, but Liverpool also desperately need focus, unity and a result.