(Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Few football clubs command the kind of devotion in Malaysia that Liverpool FC does in 2026. Walk through any Malaysian city on a Premier League matchday in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, and you’ll find sports bars packed with fans in red jerseys, eyes fixed on the screen, living and dying with every chance on goal.

This is not a recent trend. Liverpool’s fanbase in Malaysia has been built over decades, fuelled by legendary players, historic trophies, and an anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, that resonates deeply with the Malaysian spirit of community and togetherness. From schoolkids to retirees, the bond between Malaysia and Liverpool runs remarkably deep.

Much of this connection traces back to the 1970s and 80s, when Liverpool dominated European football. Generations of Malaysian supporters grew up watching the Reds, passing that loyalty down to their children like a family heirloom. Today, with social media amplifying every match, every transfer, and every moment of drama at Anfield, that fanbase has only grown stronger and more connected to the club than ever before.

How Malaysian Fans Can Watch Liverpool Games for Free

Access to live football has always played a huge role in shaping fan engagement, and in Malaysia it is no different. When fans can actually watch their team play in real time, and not just through highlight clips the next morning making their connection to the club deepens dramatically. Live viewing creates shared experiences, drives conversation, and turns casual observers into passionate, lifelong supporters. Every Malaysian fan who watches a last-minute Liverpool winner live is far more likely to buy a jersey, follow transfer news, and pass their love of the club on to the next generation.

The challenge has traditionally been cost. Official broadcasters carrying Premier League rights in Malaysia, such as Astro, typically require a paid subscription that not every fan can comfortably afford. However, Malaysian supporters do have a legal alternative worth knowing about. A number of licensed online sport betting sites in Malaysia, which operate legally within Malaysia, offer free live streams of Premier League matches, including all Liverpool games, as part of their platform. Users who register an account can access these streams without paying a separate subscription fee, making live football far more accessible. For millions of Malaysian fans who want to watch Liverpool play without the cost of a traditional broadcaster package, this has become an increasingly popular and perfectly legal option.

Liverpool Shops in Malaysia

Being a Liverpool fan in Malaysia has never been easier when it comes to wearing your colours proudly. The country has a strong network of official and licensed Liverpool FC merchandise outlets, making it simple to get your hands on an authentic jersey and become a visible part of the global Reds community. In Kuala Lumpur, the Liverpool FC Official Store at Pavilion KL is the flagship destination, which is a dedicated space stocking the full range of kits, training wear, accessories, and memorabilia. It is a genuine pilgrimage spot for Malaysian Reds on matchdays and beyond.

Beyond the flagship store, licensed Liverpool merchandise is widely available through major sporting goods retailers like JD Sports and Sport Station, which have outlets in shopping malls across the country. Online, platforms like Lazada and Shopee carry extensive ranges of official Liverpool products, meaning fans in smaller towns and rural areas can order a shirt just as easily as someone in the heart of KL. The accessibility of Liverpool merchandise in Malaysia is a testament to how seriously the club takes its Southeast Asian fanbase, and it makes the simple act of pulling on a red jersey one of the easiest ways to feel connected to Anfield, no matter how many miles away you are.

Adidas is Liverpool’s Sponsor

The commercial relationship between Liverpool FC and Adidas, which is the club’s official kit manufacturer, carries particular weight in Malaysia, where Adidas is one of the most recognised and trusted sportswear brands in the market. For many Malaysian fans, the Adidas logo on a Liverpool jersey is a powerful combination: two globally respected names, united on the same shirt. This partnership does genuine work in attracting new supporters, particularly younger fans who follow sportswear culture and lifestyle branding as closely as they follow football results.

Adidas has an extensive retail presence across Malaysia, from dedicated Adidas stores in major malls to concessions inside department stores nationwide. When Liverpool release a new kit, whether a home shirt, away strip, or a special-edition design — it lands in Malaysian stores quickly and generates real excitement. The marketing campaigns around kit launches, often featuring star players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, carry enormous reach on Malaysian social media. For a teenager in Kuala Lumpur who admires both the Adidas brand and Liverpool FC, the crossover is a natural on-ramp to becoming a committed Reds supporter.

Liverpool is the Most Popular Team in Malaysia

Survey after survey and social media metric after metric point to the same conclusion: Liverpool FC is the most supported foreign football club in Malaysia. They edge out fierce competition from Manchester United, which have their own enormous and historic Malaysian fanbase, as well as Arsenal and Chelsea, both of which command genuine, passionate followings of their own. The margin between Liverpool and United in particular is slim and hotly contested, which only adds to the rivalry atmosphere when the two clubs meet in the Premier League.

What gives Liverpool the edge is a combination of sustained and recently on-field success, iconic players, and an emotional identity that travels well. The club’s Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League title in 2020 was their first league title in thirty years, and helped reignite fanbase growth across Southeast Asia at a remarkable rate. Malaysian fans who had supported Liverpool through the lean years felt vindicated; new fans drawn in by the excitement found a club with genuine history and soul. That blend of glory and authenticity is difficult to manufacture, and it is a large part of why the red half of Malaysia remains the largest half.

The Future of Liverpool Support in Malaysia

The outlook for Liverpool’s Malaysian fanbase is an optimistic one. With a global brand partner like Adidas amplifying the club’s commercial presence across Southeast Asia, Liverpool’s visibility in Malaysia is not going anywhere, if anything, it is set to increase with every new kit cycle, every marketing campaign, and every viral moment shared across Instagram and TikTok. Commercial partnerships of this calibre ensure the club remains front of mind for Malaysian consumers, sports fans and casual observers alike.

Ultimately, though, fanbases are built on results and emotion, and as long as Liverpool continue to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe, the Malaysian faithful will remain as passionate as ever. A club that challenges for Premier League titles, goes deep in the Champions League, and produces must-watch football has no shortage of new supporters waiting to be captured. The next generation of Malaysian Reds is already watching, already feeling that first rush of Anfield magic. You’ll Never Walk Alone resonates just as powerfully in Kuala Lumpur as it does on Merseyside, and that is unlikely to change any time soon.