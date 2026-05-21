(Video) ‘It means a lot’ – Andy Robertson humbled at seeing his new mural near Anfield

Images via The Redmen TV

Andy Robertson reacted with his customary humility upon seeing his new mural near Anfield for the first time.

With the 32-year-old set to make his final Liverpool appearance on Sunday after nine glorious seasons, Reds fans will take every opportunity they can get to show their appreciation for the legendary left-back, who’s leaving at the end of this campaign along with Mo Salah.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

On Wednesday, the Scotland captain paid a first visit to the recently completed mural on Tancred Road depicting him, with the latest such creation from MurWalls containing the caption: ‘Born in Glasgow, made in Liverpool’, along with the nine trophies he’s won with the club.

Robertson humbled at seeing his new mural

The Redmen TV posted a video to X which shows Robertson’s reaction to his first look at the artwork, which took four days to complete and has since been inscribed by the man himself with his autograph.

The Liverpool left-back was humbled at seeing the mural, saying: “It’s amazing. I’m not sure I’d ever say I deserve one, but it’s nice to have one. Thank you so much. It means a lot.”

Upon discovering how long it took for the artwork to be finished, he jokingly told the creator: “You must be fed up of my face!”

This is the second mural depicting Robertson to be debuted near Anfield, with another particularly poignant one showing him embracing Diogo Jota and featuring a quote in tribute to his teammate, who tragically died in a car crash last July.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Robertson has our everlasting appreciation

Along with Salah, the 32-year-old will be honoured by Liverpool fans on Sunday in the form of mosaics in the Kop and the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand prior to kick-off against Brentford as the home supporters bid an emotional farewell to two modern-day greats of the club.

It’s staggering to think now that the Reds paid just £8m initially to sign the Scotsman from Hull City nine years ago (BBC Sport), with our number 26 going on to be widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football and being a mainstay of an era-defining team under Jurgen Klopp.

Robertson married his innate talents as a footballer with an elite mentality and will to win which made him a darling of the Kop, along with a natural charisma off the field which helped to further endear him to the fan base.

He might’ve modestly questioned whether he merits the mural honouring him, but we can emphatically state that it’s the very least he deserves as a lasting reminder of Liverpool fans’ appreciation.

You can view Robertson’s reaction to his mural below, via @TheRedmenTV on X: