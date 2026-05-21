‘Best time of our lives’ – Robertson shares emotional Liverpool memory

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is preparing to say goodbye to Liverpool this weekend, but the memories he helped create will stay with us forever.

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The Scotland captain’s final game for the Reds is set to come against Brentford at Anfield, with the 32-year-old leaving as one of the greatest left-backs in the club’s history.

There are countless moments supporters will remember, like his relentless pressing to his partnership with Sadio Mane, but Madrid in 2019 will always sit near the top.

Robertson shares Champions League memory

Speaking in The Anfield Wrap’s One Of Us: Becoming Andy Robertson documentary, the defender reflected on the final whistle after Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League.

Robertson said: “When the final whistle came, I always remember me and Milly hugging each other on the floor and it was just the best feeling ever.”

The bond between our left back and James Milner was clear both on and off the pitch, with the captain of his nation citing his teammate’s pre-match message as a massive driving force for him in each match.

These moments meant even more because, as Jordan Henderson has explained, Robertson’s rise at Liverpool was never instant or easy.

The former captain revealed how much work Robertson was doing away from the spotlight, saying: “He’s out on his own doing one-v-one training with the coaches.

“He’s doing crossing on his own, working on his crossing and preparing himself for when he gets that opportunity.”

That context makes the Madrid memory even stronger.

Robertson didn’t just arrive as a ready-made Liverpool great; the Scotland captain earned his place, improved his game and became one of the players who defined Jurgen Klopp’s best team.

Liverpool parade meant everything

Robertson also made clear that the joy wasn’t limited to the players.

The full-back said: “I think the most pleasing thing for us was how happy we could see other people were and how much it meant to them.”

He then added: “To come back to your own city and to do that parade, it was just on a different level. I think we were on the bus for about four-and-a-half, five hours in the end and it just flew by, and it was the best time of our lives.”

From Kyiv pain to Madrid glory and then the Premier League title a year later, Robertson was central to a Liverpool side that gave us memories few teams will ever match.