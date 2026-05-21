Bradley reveals Liverpool squad made Jota tribute this season

(Conor Bradley pictures via The Anfield Wrap, squad picture via Kelleher on Instagram)

Diogo Jota’s memory has remained a constant presence around Liverpool this season, and Conor Bradley has now shared a touching insight into how the squad privately honoured him away from the pitch.

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The Portugal international continues to be remembered by supporters every matchday, with his name still sung in the 20th minute and a new mural near Anfield recently capturing his bond with Andy Robertson.

That relationship clearly extended far beyond football, and Bradley’s comments in The Anfield Wrap’s One Of Us: Becoming Andy Robertson documentary show how important the Scotland captain has been inside the dressing room.

Conor Bradley reveals Liverpool’s Jota tribute

Speaking in the documentary, Bradley explained that Liverpool’s players went to Cheltenham again this year because Jota had been part of that trip last season.

The Northern Ireland international also revealed how Robertson made sure things were arranged properly for him while he was recovering from a serious knee injury.

Bradley said: “Going to Cheltenham as a team, obviously because Jots went last year, we had to go again this year.

“So, we went there and even him sorting things out, obviously my knee was bad at the stage, so he was sorting out different ways for me to get there easier and stuff like that.”

The 22-year-old added: “The days we went to Cheltenham were some of the most special days I’ve had with him.”

Robertson’s dressing room influence will be missed

That line says so much about Robertson, because this wasn’t about one of his 377 Liverpool appearances, one of his 69 assists or one of the trophies he helped us win.

This was about a senior player understanding what the squad needed emotionally and making sure a younger teammate wasn’t left struggling with the logistics of being involved.

It also adds another layer to the affection supporters have seen around the new Robertson and Jota mural near Anfield, where the message about “Diogo MacJota” reflected the humour and warmth that existed between them.

Sadio Mane once described Robertson as “my best partnership in all my career”, but Bradley’s words show his importance has never only been about what happens down the left flank.

As we prepare to say goodbye to Robbo against Brentford, stories like this are why he’ll leave as far more than a great Liverpool left-back.