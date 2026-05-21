Elliott sends classy message after Villa win Europa League

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Elliott has endured one of the strangest loan spells any Liverpool player is likely to experience, but Aston Villa’s Europa League win has at least given the midfielder something tangible to celebrate.

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The loanee has barely been used by Unai Emery this season, with only nine appearances in total and just four outings in Europe across 101 minutes.

That situation has been particularly frustrating because the move was meant to give Harvey Elliott the regular football he wasn’t getting under Arne Slot, only for the opposite to happen at Villa Park.

Elliott sends message after Villa trophy win

After Aston Villa’s European triumph, Elliott took to Instagram with a typically self-aware message to the club’s supporters.

Writing on Instagram, the Liverpool midfielder posted: “Was written in the stars from the moment I signed! Up the fucking villa ❤️ played a huge part.😂😉 all jokes aside Villa fans thanks so much for everything! Enjoy yourselves”

It’s a classy response from a player who could easily have been bitter about the way his season has unfolded, especially when so much of the campaign has been spent watching from the bench.

Instead, the 23-year-old found humour in his own situation and still made sure to thank the Villa supporters who backed him during a difficult few months.

Liverpool return now awaits Elliott

Slot has already confirmed that Elliott remains in Liverpool’s plans for pre-season, saying: “He’s contracted to us so he will be with us in the start of the season.”

The Dutchman also admitted that the loan “didn’t work out as he wanted it, as we wanted it and probably also how Villa wanted it”, which feels like a fair summary of a move that never really gave the England youth international a proper chance.

Emery has also apologised publicly to Elliott, describing the situation as “embarrassing for everyone involved”, which says plenty about how awkward the whole arrangement became.

For all the frustration, the Liverpool man has come through it with his reputation intact, a European medal in hand and a chance to reset at Anfield this summer.