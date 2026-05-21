Former Red sends classy Elliott message after Villa win

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Elliott’s strange Aston Villa loan spell has ended with a European medal, but the bigger Liverpool story may be how well the midfielder has handled everything thrown at him.

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Harvey Elliott played only nine times for Villa this season, including four Europa League appearances across 101 minutes, despite the move being designed to give him the minutes he wasn’t getting at Anfield.

Unai Emery’s side still went on to beat Freiburg and win the Europa League, ending a 30-year major trophy drought, and the 23-year-old responded with humour and class on Instagram.

Adam Hammill sends Elliott classy message

Ex-Red Adam Hammill replied in the comments section on Harvey Elliott’s post and made clear how highly he rates the way our midfielder has carried himself.

Hammill wrote: “Another medal in the cabinet regardless of how much you did or didn’t play.

“What stands out for me is how you never once publicly complained. How you professionally handled yourself to train every day and help all your teammates perform regardless the situation.

“At such a young age to win the best accolades in the game most of European and premier leagues it’s a credit to yourself and your attitude.

“I hope you next season you prove everyone wrong and most importantly enjoy football again. 90% of people wouldn’t understand how hard it is to train all week and not given the chance to showcase what you have!

“I struggled albeit on a completely different level to do so. You have showed your personality and humility and dedication.

“As a Liverpool fan we need players like you! I wish you nothing but success in your career 🙌”

That message says a lot because Elliott could easily have complained publicly, especially after Emery admitted the situation was “embarrassing for everyone involved”.

Liverpool return now awaits Harvey Elliott

Slot has already confirmed that Elliott remains a Liverpool player, saying: “He’s contracted to us so he will be with us in the start of the season.”

The Dutchman also accepted the loan “didn’t work out as he wanted it, as we wanted it and probably also how Villa wanted it”, which feels like the cleanest summary of a move that never truly got going.

For us, the hope now has to be that Elliott returns with the same attitude Hammill praised, because Liverpool need more players with that resilience, not fewer.