Henderson reveals what Robertson did alone at Liverpool training

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Robertson will leave Liverpool as a club legend, but Jordan Henderson has now lifted the curtain on the unseen work that helped turn him into one.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final appearance in red against Brentford on Sunday, when Anfield will get the chance to say goodbye properly.

For all the trophies, assists and iconic moments, though, the early part of his Liverpool career was built on patience rather than immediate reward.

Henderson reveals Robertson training work

Speaking in The Anfield Wrap’s One Of Us: Becoming Andy Robertson documentary, Henderson explained how difficult the jump to Liverpool can be, using his own move from Sunderland as a comparison.

The former Liverpool captain said: “Liverpool is a different beast compared to a lot of clubs. Even when I was coming from Sunderland, it was a big, big step up for me.”

Henderson then added: “When you’re coming from a club like Hull, with all due respect, Liverpool is just in a different world in terms of everything – the pressure, the media, the fan base.”

That context matters because Robertson didn’t walk straight into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

In December 2017, during his first season at Anfield, the Glaswegian made only his third Premier League start for the club, which shows how limited his early chances were.

Henderson, though, saw what was happening away from the spotlight.

He said: “I could see what’s going on in the background.

“He’s out on his own doing one-v-one training with the coaches. He’s doing crossing on his own, working on his crossing and preparing himself for when he gets that opportunity.”

Robertson turned patience into Liverpool greatness

That is the detail which sums Robertson up better than any statistic.

Jurgen Klopp had already been brutally honest with Robbo before signing him, telling the left-back he liked his attacking game but didn’t like his defending.

Instead of being knocked by that, the former Hull City defender took the challenge and turned himself into one of the best full-backs in world football.

Virgil van Dijk has also praised Robertson as a leader by example, and Henderson’s comments only strengthen that picture.

We’ve seen many talented players arrive at Liverpool, but not all of them have matched ability with that level of hunger.

Robertson did, and that’s why Sunday should be such an emotional farewell.