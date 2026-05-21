Italian report issues shock Curtis Jones claim as Inter await Liverpool decision

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Reports from Italy have sensationally claimed that Curtis Jones has fallen out with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and is openly coveting a summer move to Inter Milan.

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The midfielder has been linked with a transfer to the Serie A champions in recent weeks, and trusted reporter David Lynch revelaled earlier this month that contract talks with the 25-year-old at Anfield have ‘effectively ceased’.

Uncertainty continues to abound over the future of the LFC academy graduate, and if one new rumour is accurate, there may be no way back for him at his boyhood club.

Jones has reportedly fallen out with Slot

According to Tuttosport, Jones has fallen out with Slot and is refusing to sign a new contract at Liverpool, with just over a year remaining on his current deal.

The Reds midfielder, who seemingly gave the green light to joining the Nerazzurri in January, ‘continues to send signals to Inter via social media’, and San Siro head coach Cristian Chivu is believed to be keen on raiding the Premier League for summer signings.

The report adds that the Merseyside club have yet to indicate an asking price for the 25-year-old, and only once that happens will the Serie A champions decide whether or not to pursue a move for our number 17.

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Might Jones be frustrated at Liverpool?

We’d be inclined to take these reports with a pinch of salt for now, unless they’re subsequently corroborated by trusted sources closer to home.

We can understand if Jones is frustrated at not having a bigger part to play at Liverpool – after six years as a fully-fledged first-team player, he’s yet to make more than 19 Premier League starts in a single season – and he’s also spoken openly about his positional deployment under Slot.

The 25-year-old has said that he ‘want[s] to be in centre midfield’, which is his primary position, although he’s frequently been asked to play at right-back this term because of injuries to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

The Reds’ players relationship with their head coach is a pertinent topic at present, in the wake of Mo Salah’s veiled swipe at his boss on social media last weekend, and we’d hate to think that there’s a sense of mutiny throughout the dressing room at a time when we need unity.

There’s still a job to be done on Sunday to ensure that Liverpool are playing Champions League football again next season, and it certainly wouldn’t help if there’s an air of revolt among the squad. Let’s just hope we can get over the line for a top-five finish and then consign this nightmare of a campaign to the dustbin of history.