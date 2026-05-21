Klopp reveals ‘massive’ Robertson and Mane row before Liverpool winner

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s final Liverpool appearance is nearly upon us, and the farewell content around the Scotland captain has offered another reminder of the intensity that made Jurgen Klopp’s best side so special.

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The 32-year-old is preparing to say goodbye against Brentford at Anfield, with many supporters still viewing him as arguably the greatest left-back we’ve ever had.

That’s why insight from The Anfield Wrap’s One Of Us: Becoming Andy Robertson documentary feels so perfectly timed, especially when it takes us back to one of the defining wins of the 2019/20 title season.

Robertson and Mane clashed at Villa Park

Liverpool’s 2-1 win away to Aston Villa in November 2019 is remembered for late goals from Robertson and Sadio Mane, but Klopp has now revealed what happened before that comeback.

Speaking in the documentary, our former boss said: “It’s really funny because at half-time there was a massive, massive argument in the dressing room.”

Klopp then explained the argument between Robertson and Mane, adding: “Sadio and Robbo, playing on the same wing. ‘No, you don’t say f* you to me.’

‘Sadio, I said f*** off, Sadio. Stop it, I said f*** off.’

‘No, you said f*** you.’”

Robertson said it was a misunderstanding, explaining: “It was a miscommunication. It was a language barrier thing. Sadio thought I said one thing. I definitely didn’t say that.”

The Scotland international added: “I think the gaffer had enough and he went, ‘Will you both shut up now?’ and we both just sat there like good little boys.”

Liverpool still found a way to win

The remarkable thing is that Robertson and Mane then delivered the goals that won Liverpool the game, with our No.26 equalising before the Senegalese forward headed home in stoppage time.

It says everything about that dressing room that even a heated clash could be parked for the good of the team.

Mane later called Robertson “my best partnership in all my career”, which shows the argument didn’t define them; if anything, it underlined the honesty and edge that helped make Klopp’s Liverpool relentless.

Robertson was once told by Klopp that his defending needed serious work, but that challenge helped create a left-back who became central to everything we won.