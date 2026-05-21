From France: Richard Hughes has already set wheels in motion to potentially replace Arne Slot

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Reports from France have suggested that the Liverpool hierarchy might now be seriously contemplating life after Arne Slot at Anfield.

The Dutchman has found himself coming under increasing pressure throughout a wretched second season in charge of the Reds, and it was reported earlier this week that FSG have become ‘increasingly alarmed’ over the extent of the club’s drop-off since winning the Premier League a year ago.

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Multiple reliable outlets (such as The Athletic) have maintained that the 47-year-old continues to enjoy the full backing of the powerbrokers in L4, although the tide might just be gradually turning in the other direction.

Liverpool could consider replacing Slot with Iraola

According to a report for Foot Mercato, the Liverpool hierarchy aren’t ruling out the possibility of removing Slot from his position as head coach after the season-ending fixture at home to Brentford on Sunday.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is said to have ‘discreetly activated a lead he knows perfectly well’ – Andoni Iraola, who he hired at Bournemouth three years ago when he held a similar job title at the Vitality Stadium.

It’s claimed that the 43-year-old’s profile appeals to Anfield chiefs, who’ve been impressed by his ‘exceptional tactical adaptability’, humble attitude, focus on a collective ethos and the importance he places on the development of young talent.

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Iraola would seem to be an ideal replacement for Slot

We’d be inclined to take these reports with a pinch of salt for now until they’re corroborated by top-tier sources closer to home, but there’s a growing sense that FSG might be reconsidering Slot’s position after a calamitous season on the pitch.

The mood of toxicity at Anfield during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea earlier this month and the sparsity of away fans who stayed to the bitter end at Villa Park last Friday were clear signs that even large sections of the match-going fan base have lost patience with the Dutchman after eight abysmal months.

Few supporters would be complaining if Liverpool were to make a change in the dugout once the Brentford game is out of the way, and Iraola – who’s available for hire as he steps down from Bournemouth – would appear to be a prime candidate to take the reins.

The Spaniard has led the Cherries into Europe for the first time in their history, and there’s still a chance that his parting gift to the south coast club could be qualification for next season’s Champions League.

He’s achieved that whilst remaining committed to a proactive, high-intensity approach which has seen his team register 57 top-flight goals this term (joint-fifth most in the division) and go 17 Premier League games unbeaten, last tasting defeat on 3 January (against eventual champions Arsenal).

That feat seems even more impressive when considering that Iraola lost 75% of his first-choice defence from last season during the summer transfer window, simply getting on with the job and going again rather than crying foul over the scale of the 2025 exodus.

Slot has a crucial mission to complete on Sunday in terms of getting us over the line for Champions League. It could viably be his final act as Liverpool head coach.