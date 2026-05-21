New images leaked depicting rumoured Liverpool away kit for 2026/27 – it’s a thing of beauty

Images via Kate McShane/Getty Images and Footy Headlines

In the week that Liverpool offically unveiled their new home kit, images have leaked online depicting the rumoured away shirt for next season.

The Reds are about to enter the second year of their latest partnership with Adidas, whose sleek range of kits for 2025/26 will unfortunately be associated with a dismal campaign for the club, albeit one which is likely to culminate in Champions League qualification.

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That feat will be completed if Arne Slot’s side manage even a draw against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, in which the new home apparel will be debuted.

Rumoured Liverpool 2026/27 away kit ‘leaked’ online

Footy Headlines have leaked images of the rumoured Liverpool away kit for 2026/27, which is expected to be predominantly white with a dark red collar and sleeve trim.

The shirt will be a purer white than the ecru-toned change shirt from this season, which was worn for the last time in the 4-2 defeat to Villa Park six days ago. Just like the 2025/26 third kit, it’s set to have the classic Adidas trefoil logo and a throwback crest from the late 80s and early 90s.

The same article also contained images of the purported away goalkeeper kit, which is envisaged to be mostly purple with black sleeves and subtly feature rounded rectangles in a discreet reference to the shirt adorned by David James in the mid-1990s.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⬜🟥 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: Liverpool 26-27 Away Kit Leaked: https://t.co/FviQhzNkmk — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 21, 2026

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If that is the new away kit, it’ll fly off the shelves!

Our initial impression of the rumoured away kit for next season is…it’s an absolute beauty!

Jay Pearson of the Top of the Kops YouTube channel shared an image of the leaked shirt alongside a near-identical design from the mid-80s (the Crown Paints era) on X, and the resemblance is striking.

This is what it’s feeling like. And I’m all for it. 👍🏻👍🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/XzwMdHumXm pic.twitter.com/CpLhvKA1YB — Jay Pearson – Tops of the Kop (@JimmyCully) May 21, 2026

In more recent times, the most similar design is the white change strip from 2015/16 in terms of being almost entirely white with a dash of red trim – simple but stylish, even though that season a decade ago saw Liverpool finish a lowly eighth in Jurgen Klopp’s first few months in charge.

The Adidas trefoil and throwback crest will also resonate with fans of a generation who witnessed some of the best football in the Reds’ history during Sir Kenny Dalglish’s first spell in charge, and continue the retro trend that the German manufacturer has embraced recently.

If this leaked design turns out to be accurate, it’ll surely fly off the shelves, and hopefully it’ll be associated with plenty of memorable away days on the pitch for LFC – that’s what matters most of all!