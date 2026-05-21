Robertson admits hidden Liverpool pressure follows players home

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has opened up on the pressure that comes with playing for Liverpool, offering an honest insight into the demands that exist long before and long after matchday.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final appearance as a Liverpool player against Brentford at Anfield, with supporters ready to salute one of the greatest left-backs in our history.

There will rightly be huge focus on the trophies, the assists, the tackles and the famous left-sided partnerships, but Robertson’s latest comments explain the other side of life at Anfield.

Robertson opens up on Liverpool pressure

Speaking in his interview with Ian Wright on The Overlap, Robertson explained how the pressure of representing Liverpool changes with experience.

The 32-year-old said: “I think it was always serious pressure, but the older you get, the more you get better at dealing with it.”

Robertson then added: “It’s so intense when you’re out there and it’s so intense on the training pitch… everything’s under a microscope.”

That is an important admission from a player who made the journey from Hull City squad option to Champions League and Premier League winner.

It also helps explain why not every player can handle the step up to Liverpool, because talent alone is rarely enough when every touch, mistake, performance and reaction is analysed.

Robertson had to earn everything at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp’s first message to Robertson was brutally honest, with the former Liverpool boss telling the full-back that he liked what he did offensively but didn’t like much about his defending.

That could have broken some players, but Robbo used it as fuel and gradually turned himself into one of the most trusted players in the squad.

Jordan Henderson has also explained how the Glaswegian worked away from the spotlight, doing one-v-one training and crossing sessions on his own while waiting for his chance.

That background makes Robertson’s pressure comments even more powerful, because his Liverpool story wasn’t built on arriving as a ready-made superstar.

It was built on graft, resilience and the ability to survive inside the goldfish bowl.

As he prepares to say goodbye, it’s another reminder that we’re not just losing a brilliant full-back, but someone who understood exactly what the badge demanded.