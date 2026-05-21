Robertson confirms Liverpool contract reality before Anfield farewell

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has now offered the clearest explanation yet for why his Liverpool career is coming to an end, and it’ll be difficult for many supporters to hear.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final game as a Red against Brentford at Anfield, where the day will already be emotional because of his farewell and Mo Salah’s goodbye.

Robertson has given us 377 appearances, 69 assists, seven major trophies and countless memories, but his latest words also frame this as something bigger than one player leaving.

Robertson explains Liverpool contract reality

Speaking to Ian Wright on The Overlap, Robertson made clear that his exit wasn’t simply about the club shutting the door, but about both sides reaching a point where the future no longer matched up.

The 32-year-old said: “I think obviously the club didn’t offer me anything, but it was more because what we wanted didn’t quite align.

“I think that happens. All eras have to come to an end… I think we’re probably the last wave of it.”

That final line is the one that will hit Liverpool supporters hardest.

Robertson wasn’t just a very good left-back, he was one of the defining faces of Jurgen Klopp’s great team, alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

Now, with only Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker really remaining from that peak group, it does feel like the last proper strand of that era is being cut.

Robertson exit marks end of Liverpool era

What makes this harder is that many fans would still argue Robertson had more to give.

Jordan Henderson has spoken about the work the Glaswegian did behind the scenes when he first arrived from Hull City, doing individual crossing and one-v-one sessions while waiting for his opportunity.

That work turned a £10m signing into, for many of us, the best left-back Liverpool have ever had.

Robertson also recently reflected on winning the Champions League in 2019, saying the parade through Liverpool was “the best time of our lives”, and that’s why this goodbye feels so significant.

He didn’t just play in that team, he helped define its personality, intensity and connection with the crowd.

Liverpool may well be right to move on, and all eras do eventually end, but that doesn’t make this one any easier to accept.