Robertson names what Liverpool have missed since Trent exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has explained why Liverpool have missed more than just Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ability this season.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final game as a Red against Brentford, with Anfield set to say goodbye to one of the defining players of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold were central to that great Liverpool side, with the pair changing what people expected from full-backs and helping drive us to Champions League and Premier League glory.

This season, though, has shown just how difficult it is to replace not only elite quality but also the personalities who helped shape the dressing room.

Robertson makes Trent admission

Speaking to Ian Wright on The Overlap, Robertson was asked about what Liverpool have missed since Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

The Glaswegian said: “We’ve missed him as a player, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve missed him as a character as well.”

That line feels important because so much of the discussion around Trent has understandably focused on his football.

The Scouser’s passing range, crossing, creativity and ability to dictate games from unusual areas made him one of the most unique players in world football.

Steven Gerrard has already admitted that he “wished and hoped” Alexander-Arnold didn’t leave Liverpool, while also describing him as “world-class” and difficult to replace.

However, Robertson’s point adds another layer because he saw the No.66 every day, not just on the pitch.

Liverpool have missed dressing-room presence

Liverpool have looked short of rhythm, leadership and personality too often this season, and Robertson clearly believes Trent’s absence has been felt inside the building as well as on matchdays.

That matters at a time when our squad is already going through huge change.

Robertson is leaving, Mo Salah is preparing for his final appearance, and the last links to Klopp’s great team are disappearing quicker than many supporters would have wanted.

The former Hull City defender also summed up Liverpool’s campaign after the Aston Villa defeat, admitting we had been a “long way short” of the standards expected at this club.

That honesty is why supporters have always connected with him.

Robertson knows what Liverpool have lost with Trent, and soon the squad will have to absorb losing him too.