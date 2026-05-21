Robertson reveals Everton transfer collapsed before Liverpool move

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is about to leave Liverpool as one of the greatest left-backs in our history, but his journey to Anfield could have looked very different.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final game against Brentford this weekend, and we’re now hearing plenty of brilliant stories from his career.

This one is especially interesting from our perspective, because Robertson has revealed he almost joined Everton before Liverpool ever came calling.

Robertson nearly joined Everton before Liverpool

Speaking in the documentary, Robertson explained that Roberto Martinez watched him while he was still at Dundee United, with the plan seemingly for the young defender to eventually succeed Leighton Baines.

On The Anfield Wrap’s One Of Us: Becoming Andy Robertson, our No.26 said: “Funny story actually, before Stan [Hull City scout] had kind of come and watched me in the January, Roberto Martinez came up and watched me and he was the Everton manager at the time.”

Robertson added: “I was going to be back-up to Leighton Baines and then, obviously, Leighton Baines was going to go and I was hopefully then going to take over and things like that.”

The former Hull City defender then revealed: “Everton actually bid for me when I was at Dundee United in January. I think it was like 700 grand or whatever. Dundee United said they wanted £1.5 million.

“Everton started laughing and then I think that was the end of the negotiation.”

Everton laughed but Robertson had last laugh

Robertson finished the story perfectly, saying: “Obviously, the way everything’s turned out, I’m glad that never happened because I don’t think I’d be sitting here today. You’d probably hate me instead!”

That line will raise a smile from Liverpool fans, because it’s impossible to imagine Robertson in blue after everything he’s given us in red.

Jurgen Klopp later admitted that Robertson had obvious defensive weaknesses at Hull, but the German also saw the attacking potential that could be turned into something special.

Sadio Mane has since called the 32-year-old “my best partnership in all my career”, and that says everything about how far Robertson came after Everton decided not to meet Dundee United’s asking price.

Things really could have been very different, but thankfully for us, Everton laughed first and Robertson laughed last.