Robertson reveals Liverpool mindset after Man City title heartbreak

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Robertson has explained how Liverpool’s 97-point title heartbreak against Manchester City helped create the mentality that carried Jurgen Klopp’s side to Premier League glory.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final game as a Liverpool player, which means this week has naturally become a chance to reflect on everything he helped us achieve.

There are few better examples of that era than the way Liverpool responded to missing out on the league by a single point, before returning from Champions League glory with an even stronger domestic mindset.

Robertson explains Liverpool’s title-winning attitude

Speaking in his interview with Ian Wright on The Overlap, Robertson explained how that group used the pain of losing out to Man City as fuel for the following campaign.

The 32-year-old said: “Our attitude was: we’re winning the Premier League. We’d won the Champions League… the next season was, we’re not missing out on a point again.”

Robertson then added: “We believed that we couldn’t afford to drop any points.”

That says everything about the standards inside Klopp’s dressing room at the time, because winning the Champions League didn’t soften the group or make them feel the job was done.

Instead, the former Hull City defender and his teammates came back with the belief that every dropped point could be fatal.

Man City helped create a Liverpool monster

Robertson has already spoken about the pressure of playing for Liverpool, admitting that everything at the club is under a microscope, but this was pressure the best version of Klopp’s team seemed to embrace.

The previous season’s frustration didn’t disappear when we became champions of Europe, yet it was channelled into something even more powerful.

That is why Robertson’s comments feel so nostalgic now, because they capture a Liverpool side that could suffer heartbreak, absorb it and come back even more ruthless.

As the Glaswegian prepares to say goodbye at Anfield, he’s already labelled this period as the best in his life, this is the mentality supporters will remember just as much as the assists, tackles and trophies.

For many of us, City didn’t just deny Liverpool in 2019.

They helped create the monster that finally ended our 30-year wait.