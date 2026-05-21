Robertson reveals Milner message that drove him at Liverpool

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Andy Robertson has summed up exactly why Liverpool will miss far more than just his left foot when he leaves the club this summer.

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The Scotland captain is preparing for his final appearance in red against Brentford on Sunday, when Anfield will have the chance to say goodbye to one of the greatest full-backs we’ve ever had.

For all the assists, trophies and lung-busting runs, though, what truly separated Andy Robertson was the way the 32-year-old understood the emotional rhythm of Liverpool.

Robertson reveals Milner message

Speaking in The Anfield Wrap’s One Of Us: Becoming Andy Robertson documentary, Robertson explained how James Milner’s pre-match demand stayed with him before games.

The former Hull City defender said: “One of Milly’s favourites was always, ‘somebody go and set the tone,’ and I always took that a bit personally because I always knew in every game I could set the tone.”

Robertson then added: “I always knew if I did the first press right, or I did the first action right, that I could get the fans with me.”

That line says everything about the connection between the player and the people watching him.

Robbo knew he didn’t always have to score or assist to change the feeling inside Anfield, because a perfectly timed press, a big tackle or an aggressive early action could make the Kop rise with him.

Liverpool will miss Robertson’s energy

Robertson continued: “That was always the pressure I put on myself because I knew we had fantastic players that could look after the rest, but I always remember at that time I put big pressure on myself to do the first thing right.”

It’s typical of the Scot that he almost downplays his own importance by saying others could “look after the rest”, but the truth is his ability to ignite games became one of the defining features of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson has already revealed how hard Robertson worked behind the scenes after arriving from Hull, while Klopp’s first message to the left-back made clear he had major defensive improvements to make.

That journey from raw signing to fan favourite explains why Sunday will be so emotional.

Robertson wasn’t just a Liverpool player; he often felt like a supporter on the pitch, and we’ll miss that more than anything.