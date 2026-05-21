Robertson sends blunt Liverpool message before final Anfield game

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has delivered an honest verdict on Liverpool’s season before his final game as a Red, and it’s hard to argue with much of what the Scotland captain has said.

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The 32-year-old is preparing to say goodbye at Anfield against Brentford, on a day that should have been built purely around celebration, gratitude and one last roar for a player who has given us absolutely everything.

Instead, Liverpool still have to get over the line in the Champions League race after a poor run that has turned the final day into something far more uncomfortable than it needed to be.

Robertson gives blunt Liverpool verdict

Speaking to Ian Wright on The Overlap, Robertson didn’t try to dress up what this campaign has been for Arne Slot’s squad.

The left-back said: “For us, and especially for the experienced lads, it’s been a disappointment. There’s no hiding away from that… we expected a lot more from this season.”

That admission matters because it comes from one of the senior players who has lived through the highest standards this club has set in the modern era.

Robertson has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup with Liverpool, so when the former Hull defender says this season has fallen short, he knows exactly what the benchmark should be.

It also ties in with his message after the Aston Villa defeat, when the Glaswegian admitted that the performance summed up our campaign and was a long way short of what supporters rightly expect.

Mo Salah was much more explosive with his comments but they also came back to a desire for Liverpool to improve now and in the future.

Liverpool must secure Champions League before rebuild

Robertson’s second point was just as important, because for all the emotion around his farewell, the job against Brentford still has to come first.

He added: “It’s important that we get Champions League football. That’s a must… hopefully then next season they can rebuild and the performance levels can lift again.”

That is the clearest possible message from a player who is leaving but still wants to help set Liverpool up for what comes next.

There will be a rebuild, there will be change, and there will be major questions for Slot, Richard Hughes and FSG to answer this summer.

However, Champions League football gives us the strongest platform to attract the right players and begin fixing what has gone wrong.

Robertson deserved a farewell without tension, but his final act may still be helping drag Liverpool over the line one more time.