Alisson handed major Liverpool fitness boost before Brentford finale

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker could yet be involved in Liverpool’s final game of the season after Arne Slot delivered a positive update on both our No.1 and Alexander Isak.

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It has been a difficult campaign for the Brazilian, who has not played since March, while Isak also missed the 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa with a minor fitness issue.

Slot confirms Alisson and Isak training update

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com before Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Brentford, Slot was asked about the pair’s fitness and offered a cautiously encouraging answer.

The Liverpool head coach said: “Ali will train with us today, so that’s positive.”

Slot then added: “Alex trains for the first time with us today, parts of what we are going to do.

“So, to a certain extent both positive. That’s actually it.”

That is not the same as saying either player will start at Anfield, but after weeks of bad news and poor performances, it is at least a badly needed lift before the final day.

Liverpool need big players available for Brentford

Liverpool still have Champions League football to secure, even if our three-point advantage and six-goal swing over Bournemouth means we should be in a strong position.

The problem is that this season has taught us not to take anything for granted, especially after the way Aston Villa were able to punish another fragile defensive performance.

Alisson has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, while Isak has managed 22, which shows how interrupted the campaign has been for two players who should have been central to Slot’s plans – when compared to Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister’s tally of 54.

The 33-year-old has also been the subject of speculation over his future, with Slot recently saying he expects supporters to back him whether this proves to be his last game, his first game or another appearance next season.

Carlo Ancelotti has also suggested that Alisson is close to being ready again, so there is at least a growing sense that the goalkeeper’s return is near.

Given everything he has given Liverpool, we can’t let the former Roma man drift away without a proper goodbye if this summer does bring change.

For now, though, the priority is simpler: get through Brentford, secure the Champions League and give Alisson the chance to finish this messy season on the pitch.