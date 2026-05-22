Andy Robertson explains simple Liverpool truth before emotional Anfield farewell

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has always been one of Liverpool’s clearest examples of what can happen when talent is matched by relentless effort, and as his Anfield goodbye approaches, the Scotland captain has reflected on the simple attitude behind his rise.

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The 32-year-old arrived from Hull City in 2017 for around £10m and will leave us as one of the greatest left-backs in the club’s history.

Robertson reflects on Liverpool journey

BBC Sport have shared Robertson’s comments to Radio Merseyside before Liverpool’s final Premier League game of the season against Brentford, with the defender admitting this has been an emotional period.

He said: “It is coming around quite quickly, but it has given me a lot of time to reflect and that has been the good part about this.

“I have been able to look back on amazing memories and the amazing people I have been able to spend it with.”

For a player who began in Scotland’s fourth tier with Queen’s Park, moved through Dundee United and Hull City, and then became a Champions League and two-time Premier League winner, it’s a story that still feels remarkable.

Robertson added: “I just gave 100% every single day – I just wanted to improve on everything. I wanted to prove to other people that I could make it at the very top.”

That line probably sums him up better than any statistic could, because the Glaswegian never looked like someone who took the privilege of playing for Liverpool lightly.

Liverpool fans know what Robertson gave us

Robertson also said: “I have always tried to give them my all.”

He then added: “The love that I have been getting is very emotional, and I am very happy that people think of me in that way.”

That affection hasn’t come just because of trophies, even though his medal collection includes the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield.

It’s because Robertson played like someone who understood us, from the first press to the final whistle.

We’ve seen Scotland’s skipper open up a lot this week from discussing the pressure that comes with playing for Liverpool, to the happiest moment of his life – winning the Champions League.

As we prepare to say goodbye, it feels like Robertson is leaving exactly how he played: honest, emotional and fully connected to the supporters.