Arne Slot admits Liverpool problem fans have seen all season

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arne Slot knows Liverpool haven’t been good enough this season, and our head coach has now admitted that even he hasn’t enjoyed much of what his own team have produced.

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The Dutchman is still expected to remain in charge next season, with James Pearce making clear that Liverpool’s position on the 47-year-old “remains unchanged” despite social media rumours over his future.

That doesn’t mean the concern goes away, though, because too many performances have been flat, slow and short of the standards we expect.

Slot admits Liverpool style has fallen short

Speaking at his pre-Brentford press conference at the AXA Training Centre, via Liverpool FC on YouTube, Slot gave a very honest assessment of Liverpool’s football this season.

The former Feyenoord boss said: “I haven’t liked a lot of the way we played this season as well. There were far too many games where we dominated ball possession but it didn’t lead to anything special.”

That line will probably resonate with a lot of supporters because it has been one of the biggest frustrations of this campaign.

Liverpool have often had plenty of the ball without playing with enough aggression, purpose or end product, which has left us watching games drift rather than feeling like the opposition were under constant pressure.

That is a major reason why doubts have grown around Slot, because without exciting football or consistent results, it becomes harder to see a clear identity.

Liverpool need answers if Slot stays

The positive, if there is one, is that Slot isn’t pretending everything has been fine.

David Lynch has already warned that if Liverpool stick with the manager, they can leave him “no excuses”, and that feels like the challenge facing the club this summer.

The squad needs work, the attack needs more threat, the midfield needs more control and the defence needs far more protection than it has received for much of the season.

Liverpool go into the Brentford game still needing to confirm Champions League football, which is remarkable given how secure our position looked only weeks ago.

If Slot is given the chance to rebuild, then these comments at least show he understands that possession for possession’s sake isn’t enough at Anfield.