Christian Falk gives Givairo Read update amid Liverpool and Man City links

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s need for right-sided defensive depth has already made Givairo Read an interesting name to follow, and the transfer picture around the Feyenoord defender has now shifted again.

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The 19-year-old has been linked with us before, while Bayern Munich have also been repeatedly credited with interest in the Dutchman ahead of the summer window.

That matters because the Bundesliga champions had previously seemed confident that they could land Read for a fee in the region they were willing to pay, but their situation at right-back now appears to have changed.

Bayern Munich step back from Read chase

Givairo Read – The beast in making 🇳🇱💎 pic.twitter.com/UmmsrINDNE — TopCee (@ScoutTopcee) November 15, 2025

Writing via CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk has now explained why Bayern have pulled back from the race and also referenced Manchester City’s interest in the Feyenoord No.26.

Falk said: “Bayern Munich have pulled back their interest in Givairo Read ahead of the summer transfer window.

“This is because they’re trying to sort out a new contract with Konrad Laimer. Both parties are in contact again.

“Laimer demanded a lot of money before, and that was too much for Bayern Munich, which is exactly why they initially stopped negotiations. But now, both sides are in talks again.

“If the Austrian signs a new contract, you then don’t need Read. He’d be an option if you sold Laimer or unwanted backups like Sacha Boey.

“At the moment, Bayern have Laimer and Josip Stanišić, and that’s enough.

“Manchester City are also looking at Read, and it’s hard to go against the Sky Blues in negotiations. So Bayern Munich are concentrating more on other players and other positions.”

Liverpool should keep watching right-back market

From a Liverpool perspective, this is worth keeping an eye on rather than treating as anything more concrete.

Read has made 16 Eredivisie appearances this season, starting 11 times, and his profile as a young attacking right-back naturally makes sense given the long-term questions around that side of our defence.

Bayern stepping away could, in theory, remove one major competitor, but Man City’s presence changes the landscape entirely.

If City firm up their interest, the financial and sporting pull from the Etihad would make this a difficult race for anyone.

Still, with Liverpool needing to refresh the squad and plan properly for the future, Read remains the kind of emerging European talent we should be monitoring closely.