Christian Falk responds to £147m Liverpool bid claim for Michael Olise

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s need for attacking quality this summer feels obvious, but the chances of Michael Olise becoming the answer now look extremely slim.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Bayern Munich winger has been linked with a potential move to Anfield amid the expectation that Arne Slot’s squad will need serious work before next season.

With Mo Salah leaving, it’s no surprise that an elite left-footed attacker operating from the right has been discussed as a possible Liverpool target.

Jermaine Pennant has already urged the Reds to go all-in for the Frenchman, claiming Olise should be signed “at all costs” as Salah’s replacement.

Falk responds to Olise transfer claim

Speaking via CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk addressed claims from Spanish outlet Fichajes that Liverpool could arrive with a €170m, or £147m, offer for the 24-year-old.

Falk said: “To be honest, Bayern don’t care about any potential outside interest in Michael Olise.

“He’s not for sale. Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool could come to the table with a €170m [£147m] bid – but I don’t think it’s true!

“Even if it was on the money, Bayern Munich would say, ‘Keep your money, and we’ll keep Olise’.”

That’s about as firm as it gets, and it also fits with Bayern president Herbert Hainer recently insisting that the German champions “absolutely” want to keep Olise.

The Bayern chief also pointed to the winger’s contract running until 2029, which leaves Liverpool with very little leverage even if interest from Anfield is genuine.

Liverpool need ambition but Olise feels unlikely

It’s easy to understand why Olise would be admired.

He has delivered 15 goals and 19 assists in the Bundesliga this season, while his creativity, ball-carrying and end product would instantly add something Liverpool have badly lacked during an underwhelming campaign.

The issue is that Bayern are not a selling club in this situation, and their No.17 looks far too important to their future plans.

Liverpool should still be ambitious, especially with Salah leaving a huge hole on the right side of our attack, but Falk’s update suggests Olise is closer to dream signing than realistic summer plan.