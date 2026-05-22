Christian Falk shares Yan Diomande update amid Liverpool transfer links

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for attacking reinforcements this summer feels like one of the biggest tasks facing Richard Hughes and Arne Slot.

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With Mo Salah now heading towards the end of his time at Anfield, finding a right-sided forward who can bring goals, creativity and energy is not just desirable, it’s essential.

Yan Diomande has already been linked with us, and the RB Leipzig winger’s first season in Germany explains why so many clubs appear to be circling.

Premier League clubs really rate Diomande

Writing via CF Bayern Insider, Christian Falk has now shared an update on Bayern Munich’s long-term interest in the 19-year-old, while also revealing how highly the Ivory Coast international is rated in England.

Falk wrote: “Bayern Munich will try and bring Yan Diomande to Bavaria in 2027 – if they have the chance! These aren’t concrete plans at the moment, given that they’re pushing for Anthony Gordon at the moment.

“But if he’s still on the market in 2027 in the Bundesliga (if this happens, he’ll sign a new contract with RB Leipzig with a release clause included, which Bayern can trigger), it raises an opportunity.

“I also talked with other clubs in the Premier League and everyone thinks that Diomande is the next big thing. Whether it happens this summer – that remains the big question!”

He added: “The boss at Leipzig, Oliver Mintzlaff, has already insisted he won’t sell Diomande this summer. If he were to instead sign a new contract, then this could be a big chance for Bayern to go again for him.

“One thing his clear: he’s the absolute dream signing for Bayern Munich, as they expect he’s going to become really, really good. If he’s on the German market, it’s always easier for Bayern to sign him.

“That would become a different case if he were to sign for a Premier League club.”

Liverpool should stay in the race

Diomande has already said he’s happy at Leipzig, but the teenager also admitted that being linked with major clubs is motivational rather than distracting.

That matters because if Liverpool genuinely see him as a long-term Salah replacement, this summer may be the moment to act before Bayern’s 2027 plan becomes more realistic.

His 12 Bundesliga goals and eight assists this season show that he’s not just a future project, even if nobody should expect him to immediately replace the Egyptian’s historic output.

The price would be high and Leipzig’s public stance is firm, but if Premier League clubs really believe Diomande is the next big thing, Liverpool can’t afford to sit back and watch.