James Pearce sets record straight on Slot after Liverpool rumours

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool rumours can move very quickly at the best of times, but anything involving the future of Arne Slot was always going to spark a major reaction given the mood around Anfield.

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The Dutchman has endured a difficult second season after winning the Premier League last year, with Friday’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa only increasing scrutiny before the final-day meeting with Brentford.

With Liverpool still needing to complete the job and secure Champions League football, social media speculation around the head coach’s position has been impossible to ignore.

James Pearce addresses Slot rumours

James Pearce has now addressed the situation directly on X, with The Athletic journalist making clear that nothing has changed in terms of Liverpool’s stance on Slot.

Pearce wrote: “Liverpool’s position on Arne Slot remains unchanged – despite a day of social media rumours.”

That is a short update, but it matters because the noise around the 47-year-old had grown throughout the day, with unverified claims spreading across social media and WhatsApp groups.

Some rumours suggested that information from inside the dressing room had claimed Slot would leave after Sunday’s game, while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was being linked as a possible replacement.

However, the latest message from Pearce points towards Liverpool staying calm and, for now, remaining faithful to the man who delivered the title just 12 months ago.

Liverpool still appear ready to back Slot

That doesn’t mean the pressure has disappeared, because Liverpool’s recent form and performances have made this one of the most uncomfortable finishes to a season we’ve had in years.

A report has already claimed Liverpool could consider Iraola, with Richard Hughes knowing the Spaniard well from his Bournemouth days, but Pearce’s update suggests that any talk of an imminent change is premature.

David Lynch has also warned that if Liverpool do stick with Slot, they can leave him no excuses, with a flawless summer window needed to rebuild a squad that has looked half-finished for much of this campaign.

That feels like the real story now.

If Champions League football is secured against Brentford, Slot looks increasingly likely to get the chance to fix this, but patience will be thin if we start next season poorly.

For now, though, Liverpool’s stance appears clear.