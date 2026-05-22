Liverpool Face Summer Squad Changes After Key Departures

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are still awaiting the start of the summer transfer window yet, but things already seem to be moving in the background.

Mo Salah is leaving. That alone changes the whole attacking picture and forces the club into decisions they hoped to delay for another year.

There’s also growing internal awareness that the squad dropped its standards throughout the season, especially when rotation started kicking in. Nothing collapsed, but it wasn’t smooth either – that’s the feeling around the club right now.

Salah exit forces rethink in attack

Salah’s departure is the obvious headline, and it’s not being treated lightly inside the club. Even in a season where performances fluctuated, he still carried a big part of Liverpool’s attacking threat.

Now that he’s gone, Liverpool won’t just have to replace his goals, but also rethink their attacking structure.

There’s no single ‘Salah replacement’ being lined up. It looks more like a split solution – different profiles across the front line. That usually means a change in how the attack actually functions, not just who plays where.

Interest growing around transfers and wider football markets

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool’s situation is already feeding wider online attention.

Interest around the club is already visible in the Online Bookies UK football markets. Search activity connected to summer transfers has started to rise again, especially as the Reds’ squad situation becomes clearer.

New UK sports betting sites tend to rise around moments like this, when transfer speculation and squad rebuild talk start circulating again.

The attention cycles around major clubs and summer windows, which makes things interesting while we wait for the new season.

Midfield is still not fully settled

The midfield isn’t broken, but it isn’t completely stable either. Alexis Mac Allister has been one of the more consistent figures, but the workload around him has been heavy at times.

Dominik Szoboszlai has had games where he seems to be involved in everything good, then others where he drifts in and out depending on how the team is set up.

Ryan Gravenberch has added something different, especially when carrying the ball forward, but hasn’t achieved the same consistency as he did in 2024/25.

It leaves Liverpool FC in a familiar place – a functional midfield, but with room for improvement.

Squad depth quietly becoming a concern

One topic of conversation which has come up repeatedly is what happens when Arne Slot rotates his line-up.

The full-strength starting XI can control games, but when changes are made, the level doesn’t always stay the same.

That’s where the squad starts to feel thin – not necessarily in numbers, but in balance, and that’s usually what recruitment targets focus upon first.

Slot’s system is no longer new – now it’s being tested

Slot is no longer in an ‘adjustment phase’. That’s done. Now it’s about how the current squad actually fits what he wants in the long-term.

His structure is clear: controlled possession, organised pressing, disciplined positioning; but systems only work if the squad beneath them can repeat that level across 60+ games a season. That’s where Liverpool are still building.

Recruitment focus already forming

Liverpool are expected to be selective in the transfer market this summer, not chaotic. Midfield depth, attacking replacements and improving general squad balance are all on the table.

There’s nothing to suggest that a full rebuild is immiment, but rather targeted additions where gaps are obvious, and those gaps are already being discussed internally.

There have been all sorts of transfer rumours doing the rounds, but most of them seem to be more speculation than serious developments.

Salah and Robertson departure sets everything in motion

Once players like Salah and Andy Robertson leave, everything else speeds up. Roles change. Plans move earlier. Targets change profile.

Liverpool are now officially in that phase – not reacting emotionally, but structurally adjusting to what comes next.

Summer direction taking shape

There is no need for a full reset after this somewhat turbulent Premier League season. It’s a transition into a slightly different version of Liverpool – same system, same manager, different shape around the edges.

The summer transfer window will decide how smooth that transition actually is.