Rare Liverpool fact confirmed after England World Cup squad announcement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The England squad announcement has delivered another reminder of just how strange this Liverpool season has been.

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After months of poor form, repeated injuries and uncertainty around several key figures, the Reds are now set to be absent from an England squad at a major tournament for the first time in four decades.

Liverpool absence from England squad confirmed

0 – For the first time since the 1986 World Cup, there will be no Liverpool player in an England squad for a major tournament. Scouse. pic.twitter.com/TgMlIq36p6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2026

Opta posted on X after the squad was confirmed: “For the first time since the 1986 World Cup, there will be no Liverpool player in an England squad for a major tournament.”

That is a remarkable statistic, and it’s hard not to see it as another reflection of a campaign in which too many Liverpool players have either failed to convince, struggled for rhythm or simply not played enough football.

Paul Joyce had already reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to be left out, which felt like a huge moment in itself given the former Red’s decision to leave Anfield for Real Madrid last summer.

The 27-year-old was once viewed as an obvious England tournament player, but his move away from Merseyside has not produced the immediate leap forward that he might have expected.

Liverpool’s English players have not forced their way in

From a current Liverpool perspective, Joe Gomez always looked like the most realistic contender, given his experience, versatility and ability to cover across the back line.

However, the 28-year-old has not played consistently enough this season, with injuries and selection issues meaning his 32 appearances have not translated into a place on the plane.

Curtis Jones has featured far more often for us, making 48 appearances, but the midfielder is battling for a spot in one of England’s strongest areas and has still had to fight for regular starts at club level.

Rio Ngumoha is perhaps the most exciting English talent at Anfield, and the 17-year-old has been one of the few bright sparks in a difficult season, but this tournament has understandably come too soon.

There is a slightly surreal contrast too, because former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been confirmed as part of FOX Sports’ punditry line-up for the World Cup, while no current Red will represent England on the pitch.

For a club of Liverpool’s size and history, this is not normal, and it underlines just how much work has to be done this summer.