Romario confirms surprise Andy Robertson interview ahead of Liverpool farewell

(Picture via @romariofaria on Instagram)

Andy Robertson is in the final week as a Liverpool player and it’s has already carried plenty of emotion, but his latest media appearance might be the most unexpected of the lot.

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The Scotland captain is preparing to say goodbye at Anfield against Brentford on Sunday, with supporters ready to celebrate a player who has given us nine years of intensity, honesty and silverware.

Before that farewell, though, the 32-year-old has somehow found himself sitting down with one of football’s great goalscorers.

Romario confirms Andy Robertson interview

Posting on Instagram, Romario confirmed that Robertson had recorded an interview with him ahead of this summer’s World Cup, where Scotland are due to face Brazil as their third group opponent.

The Brazil legend wrote: “Today’s interview was with Liverpool’s full-back and captain of the Scottish national team, our 3rd opponent in the World Cup, @andyrobertson94. Thanks for the great chat, captain!”

It’s a brilliant and slightly surreal crossover, because Robertson has spent the past few days reflecting on the end of his Liverpool career, only to then appear alongside a World Cup-winning icon.

There’s no doubt that our fans will be keen to watch the full conversation whenever it appears, especially given how open and reflective the former Hull City defender has been in recent interviews.

Robertson’s Liverpool farewell week has taken another twist

Robertson has already spoken about his relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, making clear that their famous assist battle was really about pushing each other to new limits.

The Glaswegian also revealed how close he once came to joining Everton before his move to Liverpool, which is one of those stories that feels funnier only because it thankfully never happened.

Now, with Brentford coming to Anfield, this Romario interview adds another unexpected layer to a farewell week that has mixed nostalgia, sadness and appreciation.

Robertson joined Liverpool for £10m in 2017, won everything worth winning under Jurgen Klopp and became, for many of us, the club’s greatest ever left-back.

Sunday will rightly be about giving him the send-off he deserves, but this latest interview also reminds us that his next chapter as Scotland captain is already waiting.

Whatever is said between Robertson and Romario, it’s certainly not a link-up many Liverpool fans would have predicted when this emotional final week began.