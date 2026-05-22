Slot sends clear Liverpool message over Arsenal and Man City gap

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given a clear message by Arne Slot before the final game of the season, with our head coach admitting that work is needed if we’re to compete properly with Arsenal and Manchester City next term.

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It’s been a difficult campaign for the Reds, and even if Champions League football is all but secured, the gap to the top two has shown how much needs to change this summer.

Slot admits Liverpool must evolve

Speaking at his pre-Brentford press conference at the AXA Training Centre, via Liverpool FC on YouTube, Slot was asked about the need for Liverpool to move forward next season.

The Dutchman said: “Football has changed, football has evolved, and we have to make sure we are able next season again to compete with Arsenal and with City, with our own brand of football.”

That final line feels important because it suggests the 47-year-old isn’t simply trying to copy what others are doing, but he knows Liverpool need a clearer identity after a season where too much has looked disjointed.

For long spells this year, we’ve been too easy to play through, too predictable in possession and too reliant on individual moments rather than a structure that consistently overwhelms opponents.

That has to be addressed if Slot is going to repay the faith that still appears to be coming from above.

Liverpool can leave Slot no excuses

James Pearce has already addressed the noise around the manager’s future by stating that Liverpool’s position on Slot remains unchanged despite social media rumours, which points towards the former Feyenoord boss being given the summer to correct this.

David Lynch has also warned that if Liverpool stick with Slot, they can leave him no excuses, and that feels like the biggest point of all.

If the club believes the Dutch coach is still the right man, then Richard Hughes and FSG have to give him a squad capable of playing the football he wants.

That means more athleticism, more defensive security, more attacking depth and, perhaps most importantly, a proper sense of what Liverpool are trying to be.

Arsenal and Man City are not going to wait for us, and Slot knows we have to evolve quickly.