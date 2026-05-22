Thiago confirmed for World Cup role as Liverpool fans await rare insight

(Photo via Liverpoolfc.com)

Thiago may not have played enough football in a Liverpool shirt, but few former Reds still carry quite the same level of fascination among our supporters.

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The Spaniard’s time at Anfield was regularly interrupted by injury, yet when the 35-year-old was fit and flowing, he gave us something completely different in midfield.

Now, after retirement and a move into coaching, our former No.6 is set to be back in front of cameras this summer.

Thiago named in World Cup pundit list

An all-star studio team coming to you this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX. pic.twitter.com/j7zTKDODKg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 20, 2026

FOX Sports have confirmed their analyst line-up for this summer’s World Cup on X, and Thiago was included among some huge names from across the game.

The list read: “Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Carli Lloyd, Clarence Seedorf, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Javier Hernandez, Peter Schmeichel, Juan Pablo Angel, John Obi Mikel, Thiago Alcantara”

That means Liverpool fans will have another reason to keep an eye on the American coverage during the tournament, even if UK viewers may have to rely on clips and social media moments to catch the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder’s insight.

It should still be fascinating to hear Thiago speak in English on the biggest stage, especially because his understanding of the game has always felt like the kind that translates perfectly into punditry.

Liverpool fans will want to hear Thiago’s insight

Thiago only made 98 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists, but his quality was never really in doubt.

The issue was always availability, with hip and muscle injuries eventually limiting what could have been one of the most elegant midfield spells of the Jurgen Klopp era.

The former Spain international recently said that at Liverpool he found everything he loved in a club, from competing for trophies to the feeling that every day had to be a battle for something bigger.

That connection remains important because, although his body gave way, his affection for the Reds clearly didn’t.

We saw that again when he returned for the Liverpool Legends game against Borussia Dortmund, scored at Anfield and joked with Steven Gerrard about finally sprinting in a red shirt.

This summer should give supporters another chance to enjoy Thiago, this time not with the ball at his feet, but with a microphone in front of him.