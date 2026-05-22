Trent sees Ballon d’Or hopes in tatters after World Cup squad snub

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool was always going to be judged against what came next, and the latest England update makes that move to Real Madrid look even more painful.

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The Scouser left Anfield last season after running his contract down, and even though nobody should rewrite just how brilliant he was for us, the manner of his departure damaged his relationship with many supporters.

He was a local lad, an academy graduate, a vice-captain and someone who looked like he could one day take the armband from Virgil van Dijk, but that story ended far more abruptly than most of us ever expected.

Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to suffer England blow

Paul Joyce of The Times has now shared a short but significant update on X, writing: “Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be left out of England squad.”

That would be a major setback for the 27-year-old, particularly after leaving Liverpool for a club widely viewed as the biggest stage in football.

Alexander-Arnold made 21 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid this season, starting 14 of them, recording no goals and four assists (via Sofascore).

Those aren’t disastrous numbers, especially for a player adapting to a new league and country, but they also don’t exactly scream Ballon d’Or contender either.

Liverpool exit looks even harder to justify

Steven Gerrard admitted he “wished and hoped” Trent didn’t leave us, while also acknowledging that every player has the right to make their own career decisions.

Mo Salah’s emotional response to his exit also showed that, inside the dressing room, Alexander-Arnold was still loved deeply, even if the outside noise became much colder.

That’s what made the whole saga so frustrating, because Liverpool didn’t just lose a world-class passer, we lost a player who represented something much bigger.

Trent gave us moments we’ll never forget, from Barcelona to title-winning consistency, and his ability on the ball remains unique.

Yet if this England omission is confirmed, it will be difficult for Liverpool fans not to ask what the move has actually delivered so far.

A trophyless first season in Madrid and a World Cup watched from home would be a brutal return for a player who left Anfield chasing a different kind of legacy.