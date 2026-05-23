Brentford boss warns Liverpool they need ‘special’ Anfield performance

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s final day meeting with Brentford already had plenty of emotion attached to it, but Keith Andrews has made clear that the visitors aren’t travelling to Anfield simply to play their part in our farewell show.

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Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are both preparing for what should be hugely emotional final appearances in front of the Kop, while Jordan Henderson is also returning to the stadium where he lifted the Premier League and Champions League as captain.

For Arne Slot’s side, though, this still has to be about business first, because Champions League football isn’t yet mathematically secure and Brentford still have European ambitions of their own.

Brentford boss explains Liverpool plan

Speaking via brentfordfc.com before Sunday’s Premier League clash, Andrews admitted his team will need something big to get a result at Anfield and potential European football.

He said: “It would make it a remarkable season, considering where we started from. To navigate through the season and come out the end to have that potential outcome is pretty special.

“But we’re going to have to produce a special performance to get that.”

The Bees head coach then explained that his side will arrive with a clear plan, rather than being distracted by the wider noise around the day.

Andrews added: “We just want to approach it like we do most games; we’ll have our game plan, what we do with and without the ball, and try to hurt them in areas we feel we can.

“But, equally, we’re aware of the strengths that they have.”

That should be a warning to Liverpool, especially after our 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa showed again how quickly games can get away from us.

Liverpool can’t allow emotion to take over

Andrews also recognised the emotion around Salah and Robertson, but insisted Brentford must stay focused.

He said: “There will be a bit of emotion involved. Some of Liverpool’s players will be playing their last game, and we’ve got players going back there.

“We’ll go there with the aim of winning the game. That won’t be easy and we’ll have to play very well.”

Liverpool need to make sure this doesn’t become another uncomfortable afternoon and with some encouraging injury news, we should be in a strong position.

Slot has already admitted that “Qualification for the Champions League has impact at this club on our plans,” so the priority is obvious.

Get the job done, secure Europe, and then Anfield can give Salah, Robertson and Henderson the ovations they all deserve.